Mountain West Football: Two Named to Butkus Award Watch List

Two LBs represent the Mountain West

Is the nation’s best LB from the Mountain West?

The linebackers are next up during watch list season.The Butkus Award released their preseason watch list last Thursday. Two Mountain West athletes made the watch list for the award, which is given annually to the nation’s top linebackers at the high school, collegiate, and professional levels.

Boise State’s DJ Schramm makes his second watch list of the year, having previously been named to the Nagurski Trophy watch list. Schramm is the Broncos leading returning tackler with 107 total tackles, 11.5 tackles for loss, 0.5 sacks, and one forced fumble in 14 games.

Wyoming’s Easton Gibbs continues to rack up the honors in 2023. He was been named MWWire’s preseason defensive player of the year, he was named MW preseason defensive player of the year by league media, and was also named the Nagurski Trophy watch list. Gibbs is the leading returning tackler in the Mountain West having amassed 121 tackles, 9 tackles for loss, 3 sacks, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery.

Last year’s Collegiate Butkus Award winner was Iowa’s Jack Campbell.