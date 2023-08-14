Mountain West Football: Three Named to Doak Walker Award Watch List

Three MW running backs earn Walker Award watch list honors

Who’s top dog in MW backfields?

It’s the running backs turn for watch list season. Last Wednesday, the SMU Athletic Forum released their watch list for the 2023 Doak Walker Award. The Doak Walker Award is given annually to the nation’s top collegiate running back.

Boise State’s George Holani picks up his third nomination of watch list season. He has been named to the Maxwell Award and Paul Hornung watch lists already. Holani is named to the list for the fourth year in a row. In 2022, he had 221 carries for 1,157 yards and 10 touchdowns, which were all career highs.

Colorado State’s Kobe Johnson is next up. Johnson is one of three transfers from North Dakota State for Colorado State. In his career at North Dakota State, Johson appeared in 48 games with 16 starts. Over those 48 games Johnson had 381 carries for 2,563 yards and 18 touchdowns. His career high for yards in a game is 206, which came against Montana in 2022.

San Jose State’s Kairee Robinson makes the Doak Walker watch list as the Spartans leading returning rusher. Robinson appeared in all 12 of San Jose State’s games (the New Mexico State game was cancelled) amassing 752 yards and 10 touchdowns on 157 carries.

Last year’s Doak Walker Award winner was Texas’ Bijan Robinson.