2023 Mountain West Football Top 50: No. 44 Ricky White, WR, UNLV

Can White thrive in the new Rebel offense

Ricky can be key to UNLV

Coming at No. 44 comes from the desert in Las Vegas with UNLV Rebels wide receiver Ricky White.

The UNLV offense has a chance to showcase White’s skills with new offensive coordinator Brennan Marion with his Go-Go offense that could blow up in the Mountain West.

His stats weren’t off the chart but he makes plays, and last year White hauled in 51 catches for 619 yards and four touchdowns. That number should improve with consistent quarterback play with a healthy Doug Brumfield.

Rotating through quarterbacks hurt the offense a lot and the timing can be a bit different but expect for that Brumfield to White combination be heard a lot this year.

White also made the Mountain West Wire preseason all-second Mountain West team.

VIDEO – Practice No. 6 for #UNLVFB is underway. WR Ricky White could be one of the stars on offense: -He shouts out some of the new receivers DeAngelo Irvin, Gavin Thomson and Landon Rogers -Marcus Arroyo and Harrison Bailey are gone. Why did he stay at UNLV? Watch – pic.twitter.com/wg7YUmjWTg — COFIELD (@stevecofield) August 10, 2023

White can make plays.