2023 Mountain West Football Top 50: #45, Thor Paglialong, C Air Force

2023 Mountain West Football Top 50: #45, Thor Paglialong, C AFA

An elite offensive lineman in the Rockies

An all-time name as well

Coming at No. 45 on the Mountain West Wire’s Top 50 players for the 2023 season is Air Force Falcons center Thor Paglialong.

He is the anchor of a Falcons offensive line that will likely be one of the best in the country, as usual. The unit will use its agility to move quickly and make the Air Force traditional run-option attack to be one of the best ground games in the country.

Paglialong will be counted on even more this year with a new quarterback and a few new running backs. He was a first-team All-Mountain West selection by the media and our staff named him first-team as well.

Paglialog has shown up on watch lists for this season and being an experienced player on the offensive line will help him with the new signal-caller and be the leader on this offensive line.

Pro Football Focus ranked him 72nd in run blocking last year and within the Mountain West he as the second best run blocker from last year. he is the leading returner in that category.

Air Force Center Thor Paglialong on 2023 Outland Trophy Watch Listhttps://t.co/mBGu9pOohe pic.twitter.com/SfJBFDIRIM — Air Force Falcons (@AF_Falcons) August 1, 2023