Wyoming Suffers A Big Blow With RB Dawaiian McNeely Out With An ACL Tear

Projected Wyoming starter out for the year

Who will replace McNeely

The Wyoming Cowboys suffered a big blow to its offense when projected starting running back Dawaiian McNeely suffered a season-ending knee injury during practice.

Dawaiian McNeely, the No. 1 RB on Wyoming’s initial depth chart, will miss the season with a torn ACL. — 7220sports (@7220sports) August 11, 2023

“Yep, it’s a torn ACL,” Wyoming head coach Craig Bohl said. “He’ll be done for the year. So, major surgery. We were concerned about that, but that’s what I thought. But that’s where I want to support him and, you know, he’ll get his surgery and then get in the rehab deal. Hopefully he’ll be back for next year.”

The running back depth is already an issue with Northern Illinois transfer Harrison Waylee who is still recovering from knee surgery over the summer.

Bohl said he’d be out the “first couple weeks” which include the home opener against Texas Tech. Waylee rushed for a solid 2,000 yards in his time with the Huskie and his Cowboys debut will have to wait.

Then there is DQ James who is still not quite ready from his torn ACL last year, so the starting running back against a pretty good Texas Tech team that is No. 24 in the initial coaches poll.

Options for the first few games will come down to some new players like redshirt freshman LJ Richardson, Sam Scott and Jamari Ferrell.

What was perceived as a strength might not be the case with key players out with injuries.