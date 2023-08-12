PODCAST: 2023 Fresno State Football Preview

Bulldogs to the title game?

Is a NY6 game in the cards?

Jeremy and Matt are back to preview the 2023 Fresno State football season and it has the chance to be special.

However, there is a lot and we mean a lot to replace on offense with just about half of production back, and that includes multiple players to the NFL at quarterback, running back, and wide receiver. Yet, the defense has the chance to be one of the best in the country.

