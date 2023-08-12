2023 Mountain West Football Top 50: #46, Payton Zdroik, DT, AFA
Don’t underestimate this Falcon DT
Zdroik is gonna be a force
Coming in at No. 46 is a beast of a defender in Air Force defensive tackle Payton Zdroik. He was named to the preseason all-Mountain West team in the preseason by the media.
He was named to our staff third-team all-conference team in the preseason, so he is a player.
This past year year Zdroik was second on the Falcons with 10 tackles for a loss and also 5.5 sacks.
His 2022 season was a true breakout season by starting in 10 of the 13 games but in 2021 he did not see the field at all. This could lead to a 2023 season that could propel him to one of the elite down lineman in the Mountain West.
𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐩𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐬𝐮𝐫𝐞‼️
Payton Zdroik sack! pic.twitter.com/D31WQuEKeX
— Air Force Football (@AF_Football) November 12, 2022
🏆Best Coast Showcase Sac/SJS – Overall MVP
🏈2020 Payton Zdroik (Liberty)
🎞️: https://t.co/CXa6iRb0Mn pic.twitter.com/8kMh6LQaS4
— Best Coast Showcase (@BestCoastCamps) June 27, 2019