2023 Mountain West Football Top 50: #46, Payton Zdroik, DT, AFA

Don’t underestimate this Falcon DT

Contact/Follow @jeremymauss and @MWCwire

Zdroik is gonna be a force

Coming in at No. 46 is a beast of a defender in Air Force defensive tackle Payton Zdroik. He was named to the preseason all-Mountain West team in the preseason by the media.

He was named to our staff third-team all-conference team in the preseason, so he is a player.

This past year year Zdroik was second on the Falcons with 10 tackles for a loss and also 5.5 sacks.

His 2022 season was a true breakout season by starting in 10 of the 13 games but in 2021 he did not see the field at all. This could lead to a 2023 season that could propel him to one of the elite down lineman in the Mountain West.

𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐩𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐬𝐮𝐫𝐞‼️ Payton Zdroik sack! pic.twitter.com/D31WQuEKeX — Air Force Football (@AF_Football) November 12, 2022