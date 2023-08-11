PODCAST: 2023 Air Force Football Preview

Are the Falcons contenders?

Double digit wins again for the Falcons?

Matt and Jeremy are back to preview the upcoming 2023 Air Force football season which have very high expectations despite losing one of its best rushers of all-time and starting over at quarterback. The defense brings back a bulk of its starters from last year and while it might not be a top unit nationally, it still could be very good.

The offense will be fine with a few new key skill position players but ultimately the offense will be alright.

Also, it should be noted that after we recorded the episode, news came out that Emmanuel Michel (FB) and Zion Kelly (CB) both won their appeals for another semester and will play this fall.

