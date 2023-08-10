Three Players to Watch on UNLV Defense

If the UNLV Rebels want to improve on a 5-7 record, along with their offense, UNLV will need to improve on defense. Last season the Rebels gave up 28.5 points per game and 157.5 rushing yards per game.

That is not a good defense; new Rebels head coach Barry Odom is a defensive guy who has hired Mike Scherer to try to improve the defense.

Defensive Tackle Naki Fahina

Senior defensive tackle Naki Fahina will be counted on to help stop the run. The Rebels will need to win at the line of scrimmage, and Fahina will help them do that. Fahina is 6-3 300 pounds and will need to stay healthy.

Odom has brought in other big bodies to help Fahina and the rest of the defensive linemen slow down opposing teams rushing attacks.

“I’m going to try to do everything I can to establish the line of scrimmage,” Odom told the Las Vegas Sun. “On defense, to be able to stop the run, that starts up front. I think if you have that ability within your program, the depth that that looks like, then your program takes off a little bit quicker.”

Linebacker Jackson Woodard

Jackson Woodard is a linebacker transfer from Arkansas, and he has experience in the system that Odom and Scherer want UNLV to run. He has taken the liberty of teaching his UNLV teammates the defense.

VIDEO – Linebacker Jackson Woodard spoke after Rebels practice No. 2. -Why leave Arkansas for #UNLVFB? -Comparing Las Vegas and Little Rock/Fayetteville -What does he miss? WATCH – pic.twitter.com/LTI9CH8Aac — COFIELD (@stevecofield) August 5, 2023

Woodard played in 13 games totaling seven tackles; he will play a much more significant role with the Rebels and be the quarterback of the defense.

Cornerback Cameron Oliver

Cornerback Cameron Oliver led UNLV in interceptions with three last season. Oliver will be entering his third year as a starter. Odom likes to run DB heavy scheme that will give the Rebels a lot of speed on the field, and they can play fast.

#UNLV DB Cameron Oliver is a rising star in the Mountain West Conference. He has good instincts and ball skills. Look for him to be a key contributor for the Rebels in 2023 pic.twitter.com/3u78A2wC2c — Coach Hurst (@peopleschamp87) July 19, 2023

Creating turnover will be a big part of the Rebels’ defense. If UNLV can be better on both sides of the ball, they will be a fun and exciting team to watch.