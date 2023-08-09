Mountain West Releases Statement About Realignment

Conference is looking at all options

What will the league do?

The Mountain West is in a spot of potential strength and can be a bit choosy about what the league wants to do to add teams.

There are reports that the Mountain West is looking at some or all of the remaining Pac-12 schools. Stanford and Cal are looking for better options with the Cardinal having the bigger brand is being a bit particular in its next move. The Golden Bears need money and are in debt over renovating and fixing up Memorial Stadium.

Oregon State and Washington State are the most likely to join the Mountain West, or maybe create some new league with the Pac-12 name or something.

The conference held a meeting Monday night and released a statement on what they are planning on doing.

“The Mountain West Board of Directors, comprised of our 12 Presidents, met to reaffirm our collective commitment to the Conference and its future. With the recent changes in membership composition in several conferences, the Mountain West is exploring all opportunities to strengthen the league, including through the addition of new member schools.

“Board of Directors Chair President Garnett Stokes of the University of New Mexico and Commissioner Gloria Nevarez will be the voice of the Conference and will lead the ongoing explorations of possibilities before presenting any to the Board. We are strong in who we are and proud of the exceptional experience we provide the student-athletes of the Mountain West Conference.”

This is an expected statement that the league is unified. There are some rumblings about San Diego State still not being happy and trying to create a better league.

The best option would be to welcome any Pac-12 schools that want to be in a conference. The Mountain West can what if it wants to and allow the other schools to exhaust their options, because those remaining Pac schools are likely looking for a better landing spot than the Mountain West.

Even in a reworked TV deal with a few more schools will dwarf in comparison to what the leftover Pac schools are currently making.

Odds are that at the very least Washington State and Oregon State will be in the Mountain West.