USA TODAY Sports Coaches Top 25 Poll, Rankings: Preseason 2023, Mountain West Shut Out

Mountain West not in preseason coaches poll

Some do receive votes

The first coaches poll of the college football season is here and to the surprise of no one there are no Mountain West teams ranked.

There are a few that are earning votes with Fresno State leading the way with 19 points and they are followed by Boise State with 18, and Air Force earned six.

There will be chances to face ranked teams and get into the polls at some point. The polls have just one non-power team in Tulane as they are coming off of an amazing season where they are the defending Cotton Bowl champions.

By the end of the year there will be about three to four teams ranked from outside the power structure, and the hope is that a few of them will be Mountain West schools.

Preseason Coaches Poll Also Receiving Votes: Iowa 169; South Carolina 89; Florida 63; UTSA 59; Pitt 52; UCLA 42; Kentucky 34; Baylor 28; Troy 25; Arkansas 20; NC State 19; Fresno State 19; Boise State 18; Auburn 18; Minnesota 16; Miami 16; Mississippi State 13; Oklahoma State 12; Missouri 11; Maryland 10; SMU 8; South Alabama 8; Illinois 7; Wake Forest 6; Air Force 6; Toledo 5; Washington State 4; Houston 3; Duke 2; BYU 2; Arizona 2; Memphis 1; Kansas 1; James Madison 1

Your periodic reminder that if your preseason top 25 list doesn't include at least 2-3 Group of 5 teams, you're doing it all wrong. https://t.co/NpQn5cdArA — Mountain West Wire (@MWCwire) August 7, 2023

25 Texas A&M Aggies 196

2022 Coaches Preseason Ranking 16, Final: 22



24 Texas Tech Red Raiders 200

2022 Coaches Preseason Ranking NR, Final: 23

23 Tulane Green Wave 225

2022 Coaches Preseason Ranking NR, Final: 9



22 Ole Miss Rebels 303

2022 Coaches Preseason Ranking 24, Final: T42



21 Wisconsin Badgers 309

2022 Coaches Preseason Ranking 20, Final: NR



20 North Carolina Tar Heels 315

2022 Coaches Preseason Ranking 33, Final: 30



19 Oklahoma Sooners 320

2022 Coaches Preseason Ranking 9, Final: NR



18 Oregon State Beavers 365

2022 Coaches Preseason Ranking T48, Final: 17

17 Kansas State Wildcats 440

2022 Coaches Preseason Ranking 45, Final: 14



16 TCU Horned Frogs 655

2022 Coaches Preseason Ranking NR, Final: 2

15 Oregon Ducks 820

2022 Coaches Preseason Ranking 12, Final: 16

14 Utah Utes 839

2022 Coaches Preseason Ranking 8, Final: 11

13 Notre Dame Fighting Irish 841

2022 Coaches Preseason Ranking 5, Final: 18



12 Texas Longhorns 848

2022 Coaches Preseason Ranking 18, Final: 25



11 Washington Huskies 941

2022 Coaches Preseason Ranking NR, Final: 8

10 Tennessee Volunteers 991

2022 Coaches Preseason Ranking 28, Final: 6



9 Clemson Tigers 1078

2022 Coaches Preseason Ranking 4, Final: 12

8 Florida State Seminoles 1145

2022 Coaches Preseason Ranking T53, Final: 10



7 Penn State Nittany Lions 1181

2022 Coaches Preseason Ranking 27, Final: 7

6 USC Trojans 1228

2022 Coaches Preseason Ranking 15, Final: 13

5 LSU Tigers 1294

2022 Coaches Preseason Ranking 30, Final: 15

4 Ohio State Buckeyes 1485 (1)

2022 Coaches Preseason Ranking 2, Final: 4

3 Alabama Crimson Tide 1489 (4)

2022 Coaches Preseason Ranking 1, Final: 5



2 Michigan Wolverines 1510

2022 Coaches Preseason Ranking 6, Final: 3

1 Georgia Bulldogs 1643 (61)

2022 Coaches Preseason Ranking 3, Final: 1