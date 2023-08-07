PODCAST: 2023 Hawaii Football Preview

Warriors going to the run-n-shoot

Year 2 for Timmy Chang

Jeremy and Matt are back to preview the Hawaii football team which is entering its second year into the Timmy Chang era. The Warriors are embracing the run-n-shoot, so the offense should be a lot more fun, but they do have to replace a few key players.

The defense was really bad last year but they do return nearly the entirety of that unit, and the hope is that it improves to maybe just below average and not the worst in the league on a points per game basis.

