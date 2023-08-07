Mountain West Football: One Named to Biletnikoff Award Watch List

Tory Horton gets the sole nod from the Mountain West

Receivers are on the run.

College football’s watch list season continued today with the reveal of the Biletnikoff Award, which is given annually to the nation’s best pass catcher. This year, just one Mountain West player made this preseason cut.

Congratulations to Tory Horton @toryhorton11 for inclusion on the Biletnikoff Award Preseason Watch List! The Biletnikoff Award recognizes the college football season's outstanding FBS receiver at any position. @CSUFootball @CSURams #OutstandingReceiver #NCFAA pic.twitter.com/2lHxI1kzsX — Biletnikoff Award (@biletnikoffawrd) August 7, 2023

Tory Horton continues collecting preseason honors for Colorado State. Being named to the 2023 Biletnikoff Award preseason watch list is the third honor for Horton. He was also named to the preseason watch list for the Maxwell Award (nation’s best player) and the Paul Hornung Award (most versatile player).

Horton went on a tear last season, even though everyone knew the ball was coming to him. He accounted for ~48% of Colorado State’s receiving yards. Horton had 71 catches for 1,131 yards and eight touchdowns. He added 2 rushing attempts for six yards and went 2-2 through the air for 35 yards.

Last year’s Biletnikoff Award winner was Tennessee’s Jalin Hyatt.