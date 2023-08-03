Mountain West Football: Six Named To Wuerffel Trophy Watch List

Six Mountain West athletes get the chance to shine the light on their communities

It’s not all about football.

Watch list season continued today with the unveiling of the Wuerffel Trophy roll call. The award honoring the player who best exemplifies outstanding community service, success on the football field, and success in the classroom, features six players from the Mountain West.

The life changing impact of thinking of others before ourselves is so rewarding, and it's truly inspiring to see so many student-athletes recognize this and use their platform for good. pic.twitter.com/yyPq7xN9fY — Danny Wuerffel (@DannyWuerffel) August 3, 2023

Three of the Mountain West athletes on the 2023 Wuerffel Trophy watch list were also named to the 2023 American Football Coaches Assocation’s Good Works Team. Those three are Fresno State linebacker Levelle Bailey, UNLV safety Jordyn Morgan, and Utah State long snapper Jacob Garcia.

Those three were joined on the Wuerffel Trophy watch list by Boise State defensive end Demitri Washington, Hawai’i defensive end Jonah Kahahawai-Welch, and San Jose State safety Tre Jenkins.

Last year’s Wuerffel Trophy winner was Florida State’s Dillan Gibbons.