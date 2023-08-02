PODCAST: 2023 New Mexico Football Preview

Is this Danny Gonzales’ year?

New OC and DC

Jeremy and Matt are back to preview the 2023 football season for the New Mexico Lobos. There are new coordinators and a new quarterback, plus a bunch of new transfers to help get fourth year head coach Danny Gonzales over the hump and earn a few more much needed wins.

You can find the Mountain West Wire podcast below or subscribe to the show via Stitcher Radio, TuneIn, Spotify, iTunes, and more. Listen in, subscribe and rate it and let us know what you think!