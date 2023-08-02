Mountain West Football: Six Named To Lou Groza Award Watch List

Specialists get their time in the sun

Contact/Follow @J0shFr3d & @MWCwire

It’s good to be a kicker in the Mountain West.

The Lou Groza Award released their 2023 preseason watch list on Wednesday. Six Mountain West kickers made the preseason watch list for the trophy which is given annually to the nation’s best kicker. The Mountain West had the most nominees on the 30 man watch list.

The Lou Groza Award preseason watch list has arrived! 🏆 Read the full release here: https://t.co/HMMl3Llp9Z pic.twitter.com/CoxXqfdVpH — Lou Groza Award (@LouGrozaAward) August 2, 2023

Air Force’s Matthew Dapore enters his junior season following a semi-finalist nomination for the 2022 Lou Groza Award. Dapore appeared in all 13 games going 37-38 on extra points and 16-21 on field goals including a career long of 54 against Colorado.

Boise State’s Jonah Dalmas enters his senior season looking to stake his claim on the Boise State record books. Dalmas was a perfect 48-48 on extra points and went 23-27 on field goals including tying his career long of 51 yards against Air Force.

Hawai’i’s Matthew Shipley returns as Hawai’i’s leading scorer from last season with 75 points. He went 27-28 on extra points and 16-20 on field goals including tying his carer long of 49 yards against Utah State. Shipley is also one of multiple kicker/punter combos in the Mountain West.

Nevada’s Brandon Talton is the league career record holder for field goals made and looks to extend his record in 2023. Talton only went 15-15 on extra points and 10-12 on field goals made due to missing the final five games of the season due to injury.

San Diego State’s Jack Browning was named the 2023 Mountain West Preseason Special Teams Player of the Year. Browning took over all kicking duties for San Diego State appearing in 13 games going 30-30 on extra points and 20-25 on field goals made.

Wyoming’s John Hoyland enters the season looking to make sure you remember his name. Hoyland went 28-28 on extra points and 22-25 on field goals including multiple 50 yard makes. His career long of 55 yards came in their double overtime victory against Tulsa.

Last year’s Lou Groza Award winner was North Carolina State’s Christopher Dunn.