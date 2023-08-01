Mountain West Football: Five Named to Outland Trophy Watch List

Five lineman get their time to shine from the Mountain West

Contact/Follow @J0shFr3d & @MWCwire

Football starts up front.

The Outland Trophy was the second trophy of watch list season to announce their preseason watch list. Five Mountain West lineman made the preseason watch list for the trophy which is given annually to the nation’s top interior lineman.

Ninety-one standout interior linemen featured on 2023 Outland Trophy Watch List, as selected by @TheFWAA: https://t.co/E4gO6M7kNU pic.twitter.com/wtsR6mdE0L — Outland Trophy (@outlandtrophy) August 1, 2023

San Diego State’s Cade Bennett leads the way for the Mountain West contingent. The Oklahoma State transfer payed in the first 12 games of the season before an injury. Bennett only allowed six quarterback pressures on 367 passing opportunities which earned him an 82.4 pass block grade from PFF. He earned 2023 first team preseason all-MW selections by the MW media, Phil Steele, Athlon Sports, and Sports Info Solutions.

Boise State’s Cade Beresford is next. The offensive tackle transfer from Washington State started all 13 of Boise State’s games. Beresford was an All-MW second team performer in 2022. And he was named to the 2023 preseason All-MW team by the media to go along with first team All-MW selection from Athlon Sports and Phil Steele.

Wyoming DT Jordan Bertagnole is the only MW defensive lineman to make the watch list. The junior returns to Laramie and is looking to improve on his second-team All-MW honors from 2022. Bertagnole recorded 51 tackles, 5.5 sacks, and 7.5 tackles for a loss in 11 games. He earned a preseason All-MW selection from the media and 2023 first team All-MW selections from both Athlon Sports and Phil Steele.

Air Force C Thor Paglialong returns to lead the always impressive Air Force offensive line. He is the leading returning lineman from an offense that lead the nation in rushing yards at 326.7 yards per game and in time of possession at 36:33 per game. Paglialong earned 2023 first team preseason honors from the Mountain West Media.

Fresno State G Mose Vavao is the final Mountain West athletes to make the cut. The Newark, California native started all 14 games last season for the Bulldogs. Vavao enters 2023 having appeared in 33 career games. He earned 2023 preseason All-MW honors from the media, 2023 first team honors from Phil Steele, and 2023 third team honors from Athlon Sports.

Last year’s Outland Trophy winner was Michigan’s Olusegun Oluwatimi.