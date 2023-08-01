2023 Mountain West Football Top 50: #48, Colorado State DB Ayden Hector

It took a little while for Hector to emerge, but he left little doubt he can be an impact defender for the Rams.

An emerging star in the secondary.

Sometimes it takes a little while for a great player to earn an opportunity and shine, as was the case for the next player on our countdown of Mountain West football’s top athletes headed into 2023.

After originally walking on at Washington State in 2020, Ayden Hector spent two seasons with the Cougars before transferring to Colorado State last off-season. He didn’t see much action in the first four games of the season but got his first start against Nevada and made it count, announcing his presence with a pick-six. That would be the first of seven starts in which he would make 41 total tackles, including three tackles for loss and a sack, break up seven passes and snag three interceptions.

All of a sudden, Hector is part of a Rams secondary which could make a big impact this season. It’ll be exciting to be what he can do next.

Colorado State CB Ayden Hector = 🔒⬇️pic.twitter.com/XbJQUMI2oT — Cam Mellor (@CamMellor) July 23, 2023