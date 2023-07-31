Ryan Lindley Enters First Season As San Diego State’s Offensive Coordinator

He Was Elevated After The 2022 Season

Can Lindley Fix SDSU’s Offense?

San Diego State offensive coordinator Ryan Lindley will oversee the offense for the first time in 2023.

Lindley’s promotion to San Diego State’s top offensive coaching position happened suddenly. San Diego State’s offense lagged behind for the first month of last season, which resulted in changes on the field and within the coaching staff. San Diego State’s beloved son, Lindley, who is in his second stint as an assistant coach at San Diego State, returned home last October to be the next quarterbacks coach. As the quarterbacks coach, Lindley helped reintegrate quarterback Jalen Mayden into the offense halfway through the season. Mayden made a difference as the starting quarterback and the Aztecs were able to salvage the season with a 7-6 record.

Following the 2022 season, Lindley was promoted to offensive coordinator. For the 2023 season, Lindley is stepping into a high-pressure position.

As San Diego State’s all-time passing leader, Lindley will be expected to show immediate improvements in the offense at the beginning of the regular season. Lindley was San Diego State’s starting quarterback from 2008 to 2011. During his college career with the Aztecs, he passed for 12,690 yards, 90 touchdowns, and 47 interceptions.

Since Lindley had a first-hand experience playing quarterback at San Diego State, he will connect with Mayden and the rest of the quarterbacks on a deeper level. Coincidentally, Lindley’s head coach in 2009 and 2010 was Brady Hoke. Lindley has a long-standing relationship with Hoke as a player and assistant coach. His relationship with the program, Hoke, and the players can have a positive impact on his play-calling duties.

Because of Lindley’s history with San Diego State, there will be pressure to deliver immediate results in 2023. With a rough offensive start to the season, Lindley’s job security could face uncertainty. If San Diego State’s offense is successful, Lindley can build a career as an offensive coordinator in college football.

After his playing career ended, Lindley spent years coaching in college and the NFL. This season, Lindley is getting an opportunity to run his own offense for his alma mater, San Diego State.

His debut as offensive coordinator will be against Ohio on August 26.