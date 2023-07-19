Mountain West Football Media Reveals 2023 Preseason All-Conference Team

The Mountain West football media unveiled their latest preseason all-conference squad, honoring XX different teams.

Plenty of talent across the conference.

Mountain West football media days are off and running at Circa Resort and Casino today with the unveiling of the official preseason all-conference team, as selected by Mountain West media members.

Wyoming leads the way with five overall selections, while Colorado State, San Diego State, and Air Force are right behind with four. The teams without representation on this year’s preseason all-conference team are Nevada and UNLV.

Preseason All-Mountain West Offense

QB – Chevan Cordeiro, San Jose State

WR – Tory Horton, Colorado State

WR – Justin Lockhart, San Jose State

RB – John Lee Eldrige III, Air Force

RB – George Holani, Boise State

TE – Mark Redman, San Diego State

OL – Thor Paglialong, Air Force

OL – Cade Beresford, Boise State

OL – Mose Vavao, Fresno State

OL – Cade Bennett, San Diego State

OL – Frank Crum, Wyoming

Preseason All-Mountain West Defense

DL – Payton Zdroik, Air Force

DL – Mohamed Kamara, Colorado State

DL – Devo Bridges, Fresno State

DL – Jordan Bertagnole, Wyoming

DL – DeVonne Harris, Wyoming

LB – DJ Schramm, Boise State

LB – Cody Moon, San Diego State

LB – Easton Gibbs, Wyoming

DB – Trey Taylor, Air Force

DB – Jack Howell, Colorado State

DB – Cam Stone, Hawaii

DB – Ike Larsen, Utah State

Special Teams

P – Jack Browning, San Diego State

PK – John Hoyland, Wyoming

PR – Tory Horton, Colorado State

KR – Christian Washington, New Mexico