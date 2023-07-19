Mountain West Football Media Reveals 2023 Preseason All-Conference Team
The Mountain West football media unveiled their latest preseason all-conference squad, honoring XX different teams.
Plenty of talent across the conference.
Mountain West football media days are off and running at Circa Resort and Casino today with the unveiling of the official preseason all-conference team, as selected by Mountain West media members.
MWwire’s 2023 Preseason All-Conference Mountain West Football Team
Wyoming leads the way with five overall selections, while Colorado State, San Diego State, and Air Force are right behind with four. The teams without representation on this year’s preseason all-conference team are Nevada and UNLV.
Preseason All-Mountain West Offense
QB – Chevan Cordeiro, San Jose State
WR – Tory Horton, Colorado State
WR – Justin Lockhart, San Jose State
RB – John Lee Eldrige III, Air Force
RB – George Holani, Boise State
TE – Mark Redman, San Diego State
OL – Thor Paglialong, Air Force
OL – Cade Beresford, Boise State
OL – Mose Vavao, Fresno State
OL – Cade Bennett, San Diego State
OL – Frank Crum, Wyoming
Preseason All-Mountain West Defense
DL – Payton Zdroik, Air Force
DL – Mohamed Kamara, Colorado State
DL – Devo Bridges, Fresno State
DL – Jordan Bertagnole, Wyoming
DL – DeVonne Harris, Wyoming
LB – DJ Schramm, Boise State
LB – Cody Moon, San Diego State
LB – Easton Gibbs, Wyoming
DB – Trey Taylor, Air Force
DB – Jack Howell, Colorado State
DB – Cam Stone, Hawaii
DB – Ike Larsen, Utah State
Special Teams
P – Jack Browning, San Diego State
PK – John Hoyland, Wyoming
PR – Tory Horton, Colorado State
KR – Christian Washington, New Mexico
