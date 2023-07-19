Mountain West Football Media Predicts 2023 Order Of Finish

Now that divisions are a thing of the past, the Mountain West football media predicts who will rise to the top two in 2023.

A new environment means a new outlook.

Mountain West football media days began this morning at Circa Resort and Casino with the announcement of how the conference’s media projects the 2023 season will play out.

For the first time since 2012, conference play will take place without divisions, which means that Boise State and Air Force being predicted to play for the Mountain West championship in December is a groundbreaking forecast.

Boise State (28 first-place votes) — 433 points Air Force (two first-place votes) — 364 points Fresno State (five first-place votes) — 351 points San Diego State (one first-place vote) — 338 points San Jose State — 293 points Wyoming — 281 points Colorado State — 201 points Utah State — 194 points UNLV (one first-place vote) — 177 points Hawaii — 102 points Nevada — 92 points New Mexico — 60 points

The more things change, the more they stay the same. Boise State is projected to come out on top for the tenth straight year, but Air Force’s road to that number-two spot may be a tough one since they’re separated from the fourth-place Aztecs by just 26 points.

There also appears to be more of a difference in opinion than in years past, as well, with five different teams earning at least one first-place vote. The biggest surprise in that group is UNLV, predicted to finish ninth overall but with a new head coach in Barry Odom who comes into the job with expectations of a breakthrough.