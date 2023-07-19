888 Starz App: Review of Online Betting Software

Prematch and live betting, video streaming of matches, a variety of gambling games, a good starter gift – all this is available to those who have installed the 888Starz app. The app can be installed on a device with 160+MB of free memory. Read 888Starz casino review to learn more about the features of the software.

What Services are Available in the 888Starz App

888Starz download and installation is recommended primarily for those wishing to place sports bets. The app allows you to bet on:

Football;

Cricket;

Basketball;

Horse racing;

Martial arts and other sports disciplines.

You can also bet on cyber sports in the app, such as MOBA game Dota 2. The cyber sports line-up also includes shooters and strategies.

The match listings contain a large number of markets. Futures, under/over totals are popular. Also bettors often draw handicaps, bets on the winner of the match, statistical indicators. For example, football match draws include a number of corner kicks.

Of the betting types available, single bets, express system bets are available. Live betting allows you to watch live broadcasts and study statistics. The user can also cash out if the bet loses.

Gambling in the 888Starz App

By installing the 888Starz app, the user gains access to 888Starz casino. Most of all, there are video slots in the app’s catalogue. You can also play roulette, various card games and dice. Table and lottery games are available in the live casino, where you can chat with both croupiers and other gamblers.

Installing the 888Starz App on Android

888Starz app is well optimized, so it runs even on older gadgets. 888Starz apk download is available on Android 8+ devices, 3+GB RAM, and 1.2+GHz CPU. The order of installation on Android will be as follows:

Change the security settings. Go to the appropriate section on the device and allow installation of software from third-party websites. Access the website. You can use Firefox, Opera or any other browser for this. Click on “Download for mobile”. The button is located on the home page. Click on the “For Android” icon. Click on “Download”. Go to the download section of the device. Run the downloaded 888Starz apk . Confirm the installation.

Once the software is installed, you can launch it by clicking on the company logo shortcut on your device’s desktop.

Installing the 888Starz App on iOS

The 888Starz app can be installed on iOS 8+ gadgets, 1.5+GB RAM, and 1.2+GHz CPU. The installation algorithm is as follows:

Launch the App Store. Type “888Starz” into the search box. Do a search. Go to the 888Starz app page. Click on “Get”.

The installation will be carried out automatically.

How to Use the 888Starz App

Those who have registered can use the company’s services. You can create a profile after launching the software as follows:

Click on the button to create an account. Give your e-mail address, telephone number and name. Select a currency. Verify your email by clicking on the link that comes in the email from the company.

Authorisation will be carried out automatically.

Deposit to 888Starz App

After logging in to your personal account, you need to deposit money into your balance. The minimum deposit limit is determined by the payment service:

Virtual wallet, cryptocurrency wallet – 1 USD;

Bank card – 2 USD;

Digital payment system – 5 USD;

Electronic voucher – 10 USD.

Money arrives instantly and no commission is charged by 888Starz.

Starting Bonuses in the App

There are 3 types of starter gift available in the app. The Bonus for bettors is equal to 100% of the first deposit and does not exceed 100 USD. The bonus is wagered using the x5 wager, where the odds of each of the outcomes are greater than 1.40. The bettor can also choose to receive a freebet equal to 20% of the deposit as a starter gift.

The bonus for gamblers is equal to 100% of the first deposit and can be up to 1500 USD. The bonus is awarded on a minimum deposit of 10 USD. Also as part of the welcome gift, the gambler receives 150 freespins for Juicy Fruits 27 Ways, Coco Tiki. The bonus must be wagered within a week using a x35 wager.

Placement of a Bet

After creating a deposit, the user can make in-app purchases from 888 starz bet. To do so, it is necessary to:

Choose one of the available competitions. It is advisable to bet on disciplines in which you are proficient. Specify the markets on which the bet is placed. The main thing to pay attention to is the odds. The higher the odds, the lower the chance of winning and the higher the possible prize. Write down the betting amount. Take into account the available bankroll when determining the betting amount. Click on “Bet” to place a bet.

If the bet wins, the prize is credited to the account and becomes available for withdrawal.

Withdrawal of Funds

Withdrawal requests are processed within 20 minutes. The user can apply:

Cryptocurrency wallets – minimum payment is 1 USD;

Virtual wallets – withdrawals possible from 2 USD;

Digital payment systems – you can bet from 10 USD on a withdrawal.

No commission is charged by the company.

Technical Support

Technical support responds promptly to appeals submitted by users. You can contact support in one of the following ways:

Email the one-click online chat feature in the 888 starz app;

Call the technical support hotline;

Email support@888starz.bet.

Download the 888 starz apk and install it to bet on sports and play video slots anywhere. The intuitive interface, adapted for touch screens, will make betting and playing the machines comfortable.