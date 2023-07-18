PODCAST: Wyoming 2023 Football Preview

Cowboys defense is legit

Can Wyoming QB play improve?

Jeremy and Matt are back to take a look at the Wyoming Cowboys 2023 season. This Wyoming team similar to ones in years past with shaky quarterback play, a solid defense and an above-average running game.

This year could be different with an experienced quarterback and a defense that could be the best in the conference and top 20-ish nationally. Expectations should be high but a tough schedule could get in the way.

