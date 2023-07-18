Air Force Football: 2023 Breakout Candidates

The Falcons always seem to have cadets step up from obscurity to key positions every year. Here’s who could be the next in line for stardom.

Air Force looks to reload after back-to-back 10-win campaigns.

The Falcons have to replace some outstanding players from last years roster. A few of those who departed received invites to NFL training camps. None, however leave bigger shoes to fill than an all-time great, Brad Roberts.

Because of the impact Roberts had, and the critical nature a fullback plays in the Air Force offense, this vacancy will garner the most attention. There are however, a few other positions up for grabs that will offer a lot of opportunities for the next man up.

Avoiding some of the usual suspects, here are some names to get familiar with as potential breakout players for the Falcons.

Emmanuel Michel: Fullback

My leading vote-getter to assume much of Brad Roberts workload would be Emmanuel Michel. Getting carries alone constitutes not a breakout player. However, Michel has shown enough when given the opportunity to instill some confidence that he can in fact have a big season.

With just under 700 career rush yards and five touchdowns, he’s made the most of his carries, spelling Roberts the last few seasons. In fact, his career average of 5.5 yards per carry are slightly better than the aforementioned Falcon great. That number is obviously misleading when you consider that Roberts toted the rock over 700 times in his career. But solid production, no less.

Still, there is plenty to be optimistic about with the returning Senior. Not only does it provide experience at a critical position, but someone who has proven capable on the field. Emmanuel Michel doesn’t need to replicate Roberts production. But if he can even resemble his durability and reliability to protect the ball, it should bode well for the Air Force offense.

Jet Harris: Fullback

He may not have a ton of production to point to yet, but Jet Harris should certainly claim carries this season. Big emphasis on yet.

In a small sample size, Harris saw carries in wins against Northern Iowa, Nevada and New Mexico. Not exactly world beaters, but two of the three are Conference competition. His 70 career yards over 17 rush attempts may not be gaudy, but at least he’s seen the field. Considering there were three very experienced fullbacks ahead of him on the depth chart last year, it’s hard to hold that against him.

The Kingston, Tennessee product finds himself in Senior laden competition for fullback. Owen Burke, Emmanuel Michel and Harris are all going to want to make the most of their final season in Colorado Springs. Harris showed flashes, but over a very limited number of carries. With more opportunities though, he does offer some big play capability.

INT 💥 Jamari Bellamy with his first-career interception‼️ pic.twitter.com/aZ9FFAmE1t — Air Force Football (@AF_Football) October 16, 2022

Jamari Bellamy: Cornerback

Similar to fullback, there is a need for new talent to surface at cornerback. Jamari Bellamy saw action in 13 games last season, even getting his hands on an interception against UNLV. He wasn’t the primary starter at either corner in 2020, as those spots were held as far back as spring ball by Michael Mack, Eian Castonguay and even Zion Kelly prior.

Gone, gone and gone are those three in 2023. Castaonguay is the only one of those three still at the Academy, unfortunately for him, an injury in the spring will have him sidelined for the year.

The Falcons will need Bellamy and others to rise to the occasion, as both corners are up for grabs. The rising Junior looks to secure a starting spot in one of them, supported by one of the best safety tandems in the country, in Trey Taylor and Camby Goff.

Don’t be surprised if Bellamy helps sure up the secondary, from the cornerback position. He’s already demonstrated why there is plenty of reasons for optimism around number 25.

Kade Frew: Slot-Back

Kade Free is one of the most intriguing players on this years team. The former Bolles High School (Jacksonville, Florida) standout is one of the most highly rated ball carriers to commit to the Academy. A three star running back out of high school in 2022, Frew garnered plenty of division 1 offers.

It’s hard to quantify why someone like Kade Frew is so compelling as a breakout candidate beyond his potential out of high school, because he’s yet to see the field. The honest truth is, the biggest barrier to our opportunity to see what this young man can do is the fact there is a terrific playmaker ahead of him, in Dane Kinamon.

Hampered by injury last year, Kinamon looked poised for stardom in the Air Force offense. He provided big plays in the run game as well as the pass game. Just as Brandon Lewis did before him.

Well, perhaps Frew finds his niche in a similar capacity, as a versatile threat. The Falcons love those guys who are a threat in the run game from the slot, and can slip behind the defense through the air. That’s Kinamon. Maybe that is also Frew?

File for Later

The most likely of breakout stars will probably come by way of an Air Force ball carrier. Hence the first few guys listed. As mentioned earlier though, there’s a lot of playing time up for grabs yet, and here are some off the radar names to look out for: Jack Curtis: Edge, Kaden Cloud: RB, Cade Harris: WR, Trey Williams: DB and Corey Collins: DB.