In the 2023 NFL Draft, there were only two running backs in the top 50, but both were in the top 12, which hasn’t happened in the draft since 2017. The question arises – is this a one-time action or a trend? Check out the TOP 5 running backs for the 2024 NFL Draft.

Blake Corum (MI)

The main quality of Blake Corum is surprise. He is quite agile and fast running back, but he is best at timing his dash and accelerating in seconds, making impulsive decisions at the very last moment. That is why he has every chance of being selected first among all the running backs in the 2024 draft.

But there are big doubts that even he will be selected among the top ten players in the draft, since Corum has already sat out a little in the university league. He planned to go to the draft back in 2022, but got injured – he tore his meniscus and received a painful bone bruise. Because of this, Corum is back for his senior year and will try to prove in 2023 that his left knee is fine.

Brelon Allen (Wisconsin)

Allen’s trump card is speed at a distance, when he has already picked up the pace and accelerated. He will be very good in a tactically trained team, where each player knows his own maneuver, as he already demonstrates excellent mutual understanding in the team. The speed of the running back is very important at a distance, as is his ability to get ahead of everyone for a moment and Brelon Allen has this talent, as well as great inclinations in terms of tactical training.

Allen is great at getting away from the blocks without slowing down, but don’t forget that he is still very young and graduated from high school a year early to get into the varsity league. He has a body transformation ahead of him and it is very important that he does not lose either in maneuverability or in speed – now he has a balance in agility and strength and if he can keep it, he will make an excellent running back.

Donovan Edwards (MI)

While watching Michigan matches, it’s easy to spot a number of ideal athletes, Donovan Edwards stands out among them. This is a very fast player with explosive legs, who is able to accelerate on the field to maximum speed, and very well chooses the moment for the dash.

What sets it apart from many fast running backs is the ability to maintain speed in tight lane conditions. He knows how to use his legs to shake defenders off. Despite being number two at Michigan so far behind Corum, he did a great job replacing him when Blake got injured and proved to be one of the most dynamic players in the college league. With the return of Corum, he lost some playing time, but he is talented enough to be considered a substitute.

Trey Benson (FL)

Trey Benson is a very athletic player who excels in contact play and is not afraid of the fights. He has the perfect balance of speed and power to be a quality running back for an NFL team and is in good standing in the college league. However, he is not as famous as Corum and Allen, and it is important for him to shoot more quality material about himself for the NFL scouts in the remaining time.

Unfortunately, he already had a serious injury when he injured his knee in the first season, tore his cruciate ligaments. Such injuries put an end to the careers of many players, but Trey managed to return and worked hard to return to his best form. He changed Oregon to Florida and showed himself very brightly in the new team. If he continues like this, and shows good statistics in the new season, the NFL scouts will take him on a pencil.

TreVeyon Henderson (Ohio)

With a low center of gravity, Henderson runs like a bowling ball rushing towards the pins – he may not be the fastest and can lose speed in the distance, but he has strength and power, the ability to punch holes in the opponent’s defense. For teams that want to have a variety of running backs for different tactical tasks, Henderson will be a godsend, as he is an extraordinary player with great potential.

He could have been drafted as early as 2022, but got injured and slowed down a little. Now Henderson needs to prove to the NFL scouts that he is back to his best form and has coped with the consequences of the injury – then he enters the NFL Draft with a high number.