Wyoming Football: Easton Gibbs Is Mountain West Wire’s 2023 Preseason Defensive Player Of The Year

The Cowboys linebacker stood out as the overwhelming choice among our staff to be the Mountain West’s top defender in 2023.

A highly reliable anchor.

Throughout his tenure in Laramie, Craig Bohl’s Wyoming Cowboys have developed a habit of churning out top-notch defenders. From Andrew Wingard to Logan Wilson to Chad Muma, you can count on the Pokes having at least one very reliable star on that side of the ball.

That makes Easton Gibbs, our selection as the Mountain West’s preseason defensive player of the year, an obvious choice as the next all-time program great. He’s already well on his way after a 2022 season in which he racked up 121 total tackles, the second-most in the conference, as well as nine tackles for loss, three sacks, and one forced fumble. That included six different games in which he compiled double-digit tackles and landed him on the postseason first-team all-conference defense.

Given his propensity for being seemingly everywhere on a football field, 2023 could just be Gibbs’s best effort yet.

Also received votes: Michael Anyanwu, CB, Utah State; Levelle Bailey, LB, Fresno State; Tavian Combs, S, New Mexico; Isaiah Essissima, CB, Nevada; Cole Godbout, DT, Wyoming; Camby Goff, S, Air Force; DeVonne Harris, DE, Wyoming; Jack Howell, S, Colorado State; Tre Jenkins, S, San Jose State; Mohamed Kamara, DE, Colorado State; Ike Larsen, S, Utah State; Cam Lockridge, CB, Fresno State; Cody Moon, LB, San Diego State; DJ Schramm, LB, Boise State; Cam Stone, CB, Hawaii; MJ Tafisi, LB, Utah State; Trey Taylor, S, Air Force; Drue Watts, LB, Nevada

Previous preseason DPofY honorees: 2022: JL Skinner, Boise State | 2021: Cade Hall, San Jose State | 2020: Tariq Thompson, San Diego State | 2019: Curtis Weaver, Boise State