San Diego State Football: Jack Browning Is Mountain West Wire’s 2023 Preseason Special Teams Player Of The Year

The Aztecs still corner the market on top-quality specialists as we project San Diego State’s punter/kicker to be the Mountain West’s singular best.

A unique weapon in the Mountain West.

Replacing a punt god must look like an impossible task from the outside, but few programs in college football have as consistent a record of special teams excellence as San Diego State.

Though the Mountain West is still lousy with great specialists, Jack Browning stands alone. The conference’s official reigning special teams player of the year, Browning inherited punting and kicking duties from Matt Araiza and was more than up to the task. As a punter, Browning bested the rest of the Mountain West by over two full yards per punt, leading the way with an average of 46.1 with a net of 42.3, and pinned 28-of-68 kicks inside the opponents’ 20-yard line.

The Aztecs weren’t shy about letting Browning put points on the board, either, and he answered the bell by going a perfect 30-for-30 on extra point tries and 20-of-25 on field goals, including 5-of-9 from 40 yards and beyond. While the offense looks like it could be improved in 2023, you can be sure San Diego State will find every chance to put his unique skillset to good use.

JACK BROWNING makes this from what.. 64 easy??pic.twitter.com/Ijy4vrloTG — The Transfer Portal CFB (@TPortalCFB) December 25, 2022

