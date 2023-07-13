Mountain West Wire Presents Its 2023 Preseason All-Conference Football Teams

Our staff reveals its all-conference selections for the best of Mountain West football heading into the 2023 season.

Who do we expect to be the conference’s best performers this fall?

Mountain West Wire’s 2023 preseason honors:

All-Conference Teams | Offensive Player of the Year | Defensive Player of the Year | Special Teams Player of the Year | Freshman of the Year | Newcomer of the Year | Coach of the Year | Coordinator of the Year

College football season is once again at our doorstep, so our staff here at Mountain West Wire has again put its collective heads together to create our seventh annual preseason all-Mountain West football team. If you’re interested in seeing the first six iterations, click here for the 2017 preseason selections, here for 2018, here for 2019, here for 2020, here for 2021, and here for 2022.

Much like a number of national publications, our preseason all-conference roster goes four deep. We have also continued our efforts to better reflect the variety we see week in and week out throughout the conference, too:

We vote for a Defensive Flex player to better reflect that some units — like Boise State, New Mexico, San Diego State, and Wyoming — often operate with five defensive backs or a nickelback/linebacker hybrid in their 3-3-5 or 4-2-5.

We split our linebacker selections into two, inside and outside, and differentiate between centers, guards, and tackles on the offensive lines and between interior linemen and edge rushers on defense.

We vote for three wide receivers instead of two.

First Team

Offense

QB – Taylen Green, Boise State

RB – George Holani, Boise State

RB – John Lee Eldridge III, Air Force

WR – Tory Horton, Colorado State

WR – Justin Lockhart, San Jose State

WR – Terrell Vaughn, Utah State

TE – Mark Redman, San Diego State

C – Thor Paglialong, Air Force

G – Cade Bennett, San Diego State

G – Garrett Curran, Boise State

T – Cade Beresford, Boise State

T – Frank Crum, Wyoming

Defense

DT – Jordan Bertagnole, Wyoming

DT – Cole Godbout, Wyoming

DE – Mohamed Kamara, Colorado State

DE – DeVonne Harris, Wyoming

OLB – DJ Schramm, Boise State

OLB – Levelle Bailey, Fresno State

ILB – Easton Gibbs, Wyoming

ILB – Cody Moon, San Diego State

CB – Cam Lockridge, Fresno State

CB – Cam Stone, Hawaii

S – Jack Howell, Colorado State

S – Camby Goff, Air Force

FLEX – Ayden Hector, Colorado State

Special Teams

K – Jonah Dalmas, Boise State

P – Jack Browning, San Diego State

KR – Terrell Vaughn, Utah State

PR – Tory Horton, Colorado State