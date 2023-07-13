Boise State Football: Bush Hamdan Is Mountain West Wire’s 2023 Preseason Coordinator Of The Year

Hamdan’s return to Boise State as an offensive coordinator comes with high expectations. He’s our pick as the Mountain West’s top assistant.

The goal? Keep last year’s surge going.

A former Broncos quarterback, Hamdan got his start in the coaching world as a student assistant at Colorado in 2009 before landing his first coordinator job at Arkansas State under Bryan Harsin in 2013. From there, he spent time at Davidson, Washington and in the NFL with the Atlanta Falcons before Eli Drinkwitz brought him to Missouri in 2020 as a position coach.

In 2022, though, the Tigers offense struggled early and prompted Hamdan to take on playcalling duties as the year progressed. In the final four games of the season, Missouri would average 5.74 yards per play as quarterback Brady Cook threw eight touchdowns with zero interceptions and twice ran for over 100 yards.

That’s certainly what Boise State head coach Andy Avalos had in mind when he tapped Hamdan to replace Dirk Koetter. Perhaps no coordinator in the Mountain West will be under more pressure to deliver in 2023, but Hamdan knows the program and should help the offense hit the ground running once again.

New Boise State offensive coordinator @BushHamdan leading his quarterbacks through drills on the first day of spring practice: pic.twitter.com/omZqeEvBkp — B.J. Rains (@BJRains) March 2, 2023

Bush Hamdan and Matt Miller coaching the WRs through back-shoulder fades. Bush really harping on the WRs not turning their head too early pic.twitter.com/A34ZW9vTF5 — Jordan Kaye (@jordankaye_23) April 3, 2023

Also received votes: Freddie Banks, DC, Colorado State; Joe Cauthen, DC, Utah State; Kyle Cefalo, OC, Utah State; Spencer Danielson, DC, Boise State; Brian Knorr, DC, Air Force; Ryan Lindley, OC, San Diego State; Brennan Marion, OC, UNLV; Kurt Mattix, DC, San Diego State; Pat McCann, OC, Fresno State; Kevin McGiven, OC, San Jose State; Matt Mumme, OC, Colorado State; Tim Polasek, OC, Wyoming; Jay Sawvel, DC, Wyoming; Michael Scherer, DC, UNLV

Previous preseason CofY honorees: 2022: Kirby Moore, Fresno State | 2021: Matt Mumme, Nevada | 2020: Matt Mumme, Nevada