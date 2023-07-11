TOP 5 NFL players of all time

In the history of the NFL, there were many outstanding players who won many individual and team trophies and influenced the development of the game and its popularity. Let’s highlight the five most notable players in the history of the NFL.

Tom Brady

The story of Tom Brady is worthy of the films that will be made about one of the greatest quarterbacks in the history of American football, in which it was difficult to see the makings of a player who would be a prominent figure in the NFL. The pitiful-looking player was only selected in the sixth round of the draft, 199th overall, by the New England Patriots, who at that moment did not know that this choice would be the most brilliant in the history of American football, albeit a little random.</p >

Brady, like an ugly duckling, managed to turn into the greatest quarterback in the history of the game, eventually winning more Super Bowls than any team in the history of the NFL. Yes, not just more than any other player, but more than any franchise in the NFL!

Tom is one of the most ferocious players in the history of the game, having managed to stay at the top of his form for decades and keep himself and his team motivated. In his 20 year career, he has played in 10 Super Bowls, winning seven of them. He now holds the record not only for the most wins in the NFL, but also for the number of touchdowns and almost every passing category.

Jim Brown

Jim Brown is considered by many to be the greatest runner in American football history. In addition, many respect his decision to leave the game at a fairly young age, when Jim felt that he could no longer play at a high level. He believed that if you can spend two years in the game at a high level, do it and leave, and don’t gobble up the team’s budget.

When Brian left he was 29 years old – he had a falling out with the owner of the club Art Modell and decided to become a film actor, as he no longer had the passion for acting, as in his younger years. During his nine years in the NFL, he set a number of records that no one has yet been able to break and remains one of the greatest legends of American football. He left at the height of his fame and fitness after an MVP season with 117 touchdowns and 1,544 yards.

Jerry Rice

Jerry Rice always said that everything he could achieve came from hard work in training, and he did not have special talent, and if it were not for painstaking work, he would not have achieved anything in the NFL. There is probably no player in the history of the game with a more distinguished work ethic. Rice was the benchmark pro and the best wide receiver in the history of the game. Moreover, no one stands close to him in this capacity.

Rice holds all the major hits records in the NFL. And although many will say that the secret here is that Jerry’s career lasted a very long time, no one will doubt that at 40 years old, Rice was worthy of the status of an NFL player. Rice spent the majority of his career with the San Francisco Foti Niners and was proficient at intercepting pitches from legends such as John Montana and Steve Young. To surpass his record in the NFL, it takes some god-like player who is unlikely to appear in American football in the coming years.

Barry Sanders

Jim Brown’s rival as the NFL’s greatest running back is Barry Sanders. Just like Brown, he left the world of sports very early, which shocked the entire sports world, as he was a few steps away from a number of records. But Barry was cool about records and statistics, as well as in his popularity, so it was logical for him to leave at the moment when the player realized that he was losing his passion for the game.

Sanders hasn’t been lucky enough to play on strong teams and has been the biggest star of the franchise he’s been in most of the time, but in terms of trophies he’s clearly underperformed compared to other great players. However, had it not been for his early retirement, he would have chalked up a number of individual records to his name – he finished the season twice with 2,000 yards and never dropped below the 1,300 yard mark.

Peyton Manning

“Sheriff” Payton Manning is widely regarded as the smartest player in NFL history. He also became famous for his strained relations with the police and the mass of offenses that he committed while playing in the NFL. Manning was a team player and many who played with him managed to extend their careers and get multi-million dollar contracts, and Manning himself was recognized as MVP of the season in the NFL five times.

Manning’s greatest talent was his ability to keep the team in the game under any circumstances – he inspired the Denver Broncos to many comebacks, and the best of them came on October 6, 2003, when, at 14-35, Manning set up three touchdowns and made a pass for 52 yards to Marvin Harrison, taking the game to overtime. It all ended with the victory of Manning’s team 38-35.