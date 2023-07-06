The Mountain West Joins The Threads App

The brand-new social media platform from Meta debuted yesterday and the Mountain West made its presence known on day one.

Contact/Follow @MattK_FS and @MWCwire

A new frontier for everyone.

There’s little doubt that Twitter is the number-one social media website for all things sports, but a number of recent highly-publicized missteps by Elon Musk have given competitors like Mastodon and Bluesky an opportunity to challenge for the throne and our attention spans.

The newest platform, Threads, was unveiled to the world yesterday by Meta’s Mark Zuckerberg and nearly every team in the Mountain West wasted little time making their presence known in unique ways.

Air Force, for instance, took the opportunity to remind everyone which military academic actually runs college football:

Post by @af_falcons View on Threads

Colorado State, New Mexico, and San Jose State decided to keep their introductions simple:

Post by @csuathletics View on Threads

Post by @unmloboathletics View on Threads

Post by @sjsuspartans View on Threads

Hawaii leaned on tried and true tradition to announce its arrival:

Post by @rainbowwarriorsfootball View on Threads

Nevada and UNLV, on the other hand, already found a way to bring their Silver State rivalry to a new stage. The Rebels have already set the bar for other teams in the Mountain West to match:

Post by @runninrebels View on Threads

Utah State has embraced the audiovisual aspect of the new platform:

Post by @usufootball View on Threads

Last but not least, the Mountain West Conference itself found its way onto Threads, as well:

Post by @mountainwestconference View on Threads

Not every Mountain West program is represented on Threads yet — Fresno State and Boise State are only nominally present at the moment while San Diego State and Wyoming are absent — but it appears that a lot of people across the Mountain West are interested in finding out whether this new venture has staying power.

Threads is available now through the Google Play Store and Apple Apps.