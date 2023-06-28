Top Four Quarterbacks to Come out of the Mountain West Conference

The Mountain West Conference is home to some of the top collegiate football programs in the nation. Playing college ball, and particularly representing one of the best teams in the country, is integral to the success of any spring young footballer. If they are on top form in college, they are sure to feature prominently in the NFL draft, just as we saw in 2023’s installment of the annual lottery back in April.

The Carolina Panthers were first on the clock and they made quarterback Bryce Young the new face of their franchise. They will be hoping he can lead the Charlotte-based outfit back to the heights that Super Cam Netwon led them to throughout the mid-2010s. Despite not being the first overall pick, however, it was the Houston Texans who stole the show.

They too selected a new franchise quarterback in Ohio State standout C.J. Stroud, who was selected second overall. They then gambled heavily by negotiating the third overall pick as well and used it to select linebacker Will Anderson Jr. And that isn’t the only time where gambling has been prevalent in the NFL draft.

When it comes to the best of the best that the conference has ever produced, naturally one immediately thinks of match-winning quarterbacks. So without further ado, here are our top four.

Josh Allen – Wyoming

As his career in the NFL progresses, it’s becoming increasingly clear that Josh Allen is fast developing into one of the finest quarterbacks in the entire league. But his background sets him apart from his contemporaries, not simply his amazing stats. Hailing from Firebaugh, California–a small farming town with a population of just over 8,000–Allen had to fight tooth and nail to get noticed by college scouts.

Despite facing his fair share of adversity throughout his time playing for the University of Wyoming, he managed to lead the Cowboys to their first bowl game in six years. That was enough to see him drafted seventh overall by the Buffalo Bills back in 2018, and he has gone from strength to strength ever since. He has led the New York state-based outfit to the playoffs in each of the last four seasons, and a maiden Lombardi may well be just around the corner at Highmark Stadium.

Jordan Love – Utah State

Jordan Love drew immediate attention when he started playing collegiate football because of his remarkable performances with Utah State. This talented quarterback has established a reputation for himself thanks to his extraordinary throwing accuracy, power, and accuracy. It’s no doubt that with a staggering 9,003 passing yards and 60 touchdown passes to his name, he’s one of the all-time greats at quarterback in conference history.

At just 24, he’s already made his mark on the field with his exceptional leadership and strategic game planning. Not to mention his ability to elevate his team’s performances. As such, it’s no surprise that the Green Bay Packers have complete trust in him, choosing him as the successor to the recently departed Aaron Rodgers, who left Lambeau Field after almost two decades in a blockbuster trade to the New York Jets.

Kellen Moore – Boise State

Kellen Moore’s name may come to mind if you’re a fan of football, albeit perhaps not as often as some of the other elite NFL quarterbacks. He was incredibly remarkable on the field, as anyone who watched college football in the late 2000s and early 2010s can confirm.

As a quarterback for Boise State University, he broke numerous records and rose to the top of the Mountain West. And with his deft abilities to quickly read the field, make decisions, and lead his team, it’s surprising that the now-34-year-old didn’t achieve more during his six years as a pro in the NFL, where he represented the Dallas Cowboys and Detroit Lions.

Andy Dalton – TCU

When discussing legendary quarterbacks it’s impossible not to think of stars like Joe Montana, Tom Brady, and Peyton Manning. However, not all great quarterbacks are household names. Andy Dalton is one such name that may not come up as frequently as others, but he’s certainly one of the finest QBs the Mountain West Conference has ever produced.

When he was playing for TCU, he achieved some serious feats, throwing for over 10,000 yards and 71 touchdowns and leading his team to victory at the Rose Bowl in 2011. And it’s not like his success ended at the college level – he’s actually been a regular player in the NFL for over 10 years and has even earned three Pro Bowl selections. When gauging the success and impact of a player, it’s important to consider the context and Dalton’s dominance in the Mountain West Conference cannot be overlooked.