Mountain West Football: 2022-23 Transfer Tracker
College football’s transfer is open for business in the new academic year. We’ll keep track of who’s leaving and who’s coming to the Mountain West.
Who is the league losing and adding?
College football’s regular season is underway, but transfer portal season is never really over.
Since the new year officially began on August 1, football players from the Mountain West and beyond have announced their intention to find new places to play. Check back here periodically as we keep an eye on who is arriving and who’s heading out from the conference in the days, weeks, and months to come.
Leaving the Mountain West
Air Force
- Rocky Beers, TE
- Charles Bein, P
- Tyler Brown, LB — to Tuskegee
- Haaziq Daniels, QB [Twitter/Max Olson]
- David Eure, DB
- Jadon Furubotten, OL [Twitter/Jadon Furubotten] — to Palomar College (JC)
- Liam Hoffmeyer, TE
- Jalen Jelsing, ATH [Twitter/Jalen Jelsing]
- Daniel Jupiter, RB [Twitter/Daniel Jupiter]
- Aiden Lal, ATH [Twitter/Aiden Lal] — to Independence CC
- Michael Mack, DB [Twitter/Farrell Portal]
- Kevin Miniefield Jr., DB [Twitter/Kevin Miniefield Jr.] — to Northern Arizona
- Kyle Niese, OL [Twitter/Kyle Niese] — to Indiana Wesleyan (NAIA)
- Cooper Roy, LB [Twitter/Missouri State Football] — to Missouri State
- Kainoa Sayre, RB [Twitter/Farrell Portal]
- Kedrek Smith, DB
- Tyler Stevens, RB
- Michael Schneider, DB [Twitter/Michael Schneider]
- KJ Truehill, DB [Twitter/KJ Truehill]
- Carson Williams, OL [Twitter/Carson Williams] — to Ouachita Baptist
Boise State
- Joseph Amos, OL
- Hank Bachmeier, QB [Mountain West Wire; ESPN] — to Louisiana Tech
- Isaiah Bagnah, DL [Twitter/Isaiah Bagnah] — to BYU
- Russell Corrigan, TE [Twitter/Russell Corrigan] — to Concordia St. Paul
- Jackson Cravens, DL [Twitter/BYU Football] — to BYU
- Will Ferrin, K [Twitter/Will Ferrin] — to BYU
- Jacob Golden, OL [Twitter/Jacob Golden] — to New Mexico State
- Dallas Holliday, OL [Twitter/Portland State Football] — to Portland State
- Tyneil Hopper, TE [Twitter/Tyneil Hopper] — to Michigan State
- Roman Kafentzis, DB [Twitter/Farrell Portal]
- Casey Kline, TE [Twitter/Casey Kline] — to Central Oklahoma
- Andy Nwaoko, DL [Twitter/Andy Nwaoko] — to Stony Brook
- Elelyon Noa, RB [Twitter/Farrell Portal]
- Jalen Richmond, WR [Twitter/Jalen Richmond] — to Iowa Western CC
- Justin Stepanian, DB [Twitter/AithELITE]
- Rehjan Tatum, LB [Twitter/Rehjan Tatum]
- Taequan Tyler, RB [Twitter/Taequan Tyler]
- Sam Vidlak, QB [Twitter/Sam Vidlak] — to Montana
- Gavin Wale, P/K [Twitter/Gavin Wale]
- Deven Wright, DE [Twitter/Deven Wright] — to Texas State
Colorado State
- Damir Abdullah, WR [Twitter/Damir Abdullah]
- David Aggrey, RB
- Bam Amina, LB [Twitter/Bam Amina] — to UNLV
- Tanner Arkin, TE [Twitter/Tanner Arkin] — to Illinois
- David Bailey, RB [Aggies Wire] — to Texas A&M
- Alex Berrouet, RB [Twitter/Maine Football] — to Maine
- Tavian Brown, LB [Twitter/Tavian Brown] — to Georgia State
- Cayden Camper, K
- Duante Davis, DB [Twitter/Duante Davis]
- Tex Elliott, OL [Twitter/SportsTalk Media Network] — to Furman
- Robert Floyd, DB [ASUGoldenRams.com] — to Albany State
- Tywan Francis, DB [Twitter/Ryan Wallen] — to Temple
- D’Andre Greeley, DB [Twitter/D’Andre Greeley] — to Buffalo
- Ches Jackson, OL [Twitter/Ches Jackson] — to Ohio
- Titus Jones, DB [Twitter/AithELITE]
- Brannin Mannix, DB [Twitter/Brannan Mannix] — to Saddleback College (JC)
- Drake Martinez, TE [Twitter/Drake Martinez] — to McNeese State
- Ty McCullouch, WR [Twitter/Ty McCullouch] — to Montana State
- Justin Michael, OL [Twitter/Justin Michael]
- George Miki-Han, OL [Twitter/Lindenwood Football] — to Lindenwood
- Ky Oday Jr., WR [Twitter/Ky Oday Jr.] — to South Dakota State
- Thomas Pannunzio, WR [Twitter/Thomas Pannunzio] — to Central Michigan
- Devin Phillips, DL [Twitter/Devin Phillips] — to Kansas
- Brady Radz, LS [Twitter/Brady Radz] — to Texas State
- Gerick Robinson, WR [Twitter/Gerick Robinson] — to Nevada
- Owen Snively, OL [Instagram/Owen Snively] — to Eastern Michigan
- Melquan Stovall, WR [Twitter/Melquan Stovall] — to Arizona State
- Sanjay Strickland, LB [Twitter/Sanjay Strickland] — to Lindenwood
- Jaylen Thomas, RB [Twitter/Jaylen Thomas] — to Kent State
- Joey Treccia, OL [Twitter/Joey Treccia] — to Western Illinois
- Mason Veve, RB [Twitter/Mason Veve]
- A’jon Vivens, RB [Twitter/A’jon Vivens]
- Langston Williams, DB [Twitter/Langston Williams] — to Old Dominion
- Dante Wright, WR [Mountain West Wire; Twitter/Dante Wright] — to Temple
Fresno State
- Miles Bailey, DL [Twitter/Miles Bailey] — to Murray State
- Simi Bakare, RB [Twitter/Simi Bakare]
- Isaiah Batton, WR [Twitter/Isaiah Batton] — to Kent State
- Jevon Bigelow, RB [Twitter/Farrell Portal]
- Tito Chikere, DL [Twitter/Farrell Portal]
- Joseph Church, OL [Twitter/Joseph Church]
- Rian Fields, LB
- Andres Fox, DL
- Frankco Gratton Jr., DL [Twitter/Frankco Gratton Jr.]
- Jaylen Henderson, QB [Twitter/Jaylen Henderson] — to Texas A&M
- Velltrey Jefferson, LB [Twitter/Velltrey Jefferson]
- Da’Marcus Johnson, DL [Twitter/Da’Marcus Johnson] — to Eastern Washington
- Josh Kelly, WR [Twitter/Josh Kelly] — to Washington State
- Matthew Lawson, DL [Twitter/Matthew Lawson] — to Northwestern
- Bralyn Lux, DB [Twitter/Bralyn Lux] — to Texas Tech
- Andre Meono, K [Twitter/Andre Meono] — to UNLV
- Emari Pait, DB [Twitter/Emari Pait]
- Joshua Pakola, DL [Twitter/Joshua Pakola]
- Leonard Payne, DL [Twitter/Leonard Payne] — to Colorado
- Matt Robinson, QB [Twitter/Gabe Camarillo]
- Cale Sanders Jr., DB [Dallas Morning News] — to Southern Methodist
- Amil Savage, OL [Twitter/Amil Savage] — to Carson-Newman
- Bula Schmidt, OL [Instagram/Bula Schmidt] — to UCF
- John Sniffen, DL [Twitter/John Sniffen]
- Reggie Strong Jr., DB [Twitter/Reggie Strong Jr.] — to Northwestern State
- Alec Trujillo, QB [Twitter/Juco Football Frenzy] — to Fresno City College (JC)
- Valleè Washington, WR [Twitter/Valleè Washington]
- Evan Williams, DB [Twitter/Evan Williams] — to Oregon
Hawaii
- Nate Adams, OL [Twitter/Nate Adams] — to Stephen F. Austin
- Connor Apo, QB [Twitter/Stephen Tsai]
- Scotty Atkinson, LS [Twitter/Scotty Atkinson]
- Cammon Cooper, QB [Twitter/Cammon Cooper] — to Southeastern Louisiana
- Kyler Halvorsen, K [Twitter/Kyler Halvorsen] — to San Jose State
- Von Killins, DB [Twitter/Von Killins] — to Mississippi Valley State
- Ty Marsh, DB [NavarroBulldogs.com] — to Navarro JC
- Keith Moton, RB [Twitter/AithELITE]
- Tiger Peterson, DB [Twitter/Tiger Peterson]
- Dior Scott, WR [Twitter/Dior Scott]
- Junior Ta’ase, OL [Twitter/Junior Ta’ase]
- Riley Wilson, LB [Twitter/Riley Wilson] — to Montana
Nevada
- Elijah Barclay, WR [Twitter/Eljiah Barclay]
- Jacob Barlage, QB [Nevada Sports Net] — to Northwood
- Jeremiah Bodwin, LB [Twitter/NSU Football] — to Northwestern State
- Carlton Brown, TE [GoPoly.com] — to Cal Poly
- Andrew Cannon, OL
- Jonah Chong, QB [Twitter/Kyle Chinen] — to Hawaii
- JoJuan Claiborne, DB [Instagram/JoJuan Claiborne] — to UNLV
- Dominic Eldridge, OL [Twitter/Dominic Eldridge] — to Blinn College (JC)
- Aaron Frost, OL [Twitter/Aaron Frost] — to Arizona State
- Thomas Haney, OL [Twitter/Thomas Haney] — to San Diego
- Zack Mercado, DL [Twitter/Zack Mercado]
- Austin Ortega, LS [Twitter/Austin Ortega] — to Tulsa
- Aaron Overton, OL [Twitter/Aaron Overton] — to Bethune-Cookman
- Trace Patterson, TE
- Lucas Prendergast, WR
- Victor Snow, WR [Twitter/Victor Snow] — to Buffalo
- Keenan Speer-Johnson, WR [Twitter/Keenan Speer-Johnson] — to Tennessee-Martin
- Grant Starck, OL [Twitter/Grant Starck] — to Oregon State
- D’on Williams, RB [Twitter/D’on Williams]
- Maurice Wilmer, LB [Twitter/Maurice Wilmer] — to UConn
New Mexico
- Chad Alexander, RB [Twitter/Chad Alexander]
- Andrell Barney, DB [Twitter/Andrell Barney] — to Snow College (JC)
- Zach Benedict, K
- Myron Carter, RB [Twitter/Farrell Portal]
- Donald Dixon, OL [Twitter/Sean Reider]
- Peyton Dixon, RB [Twitter/Peyton Dixon] — to Nevada
- Connor Genal, QB [Twitter/Connor Genal]
- Xavier Hailey, DB [Twitter/Xavier Hailey]
- Trae Hall, QB/WR [Twitter/Trae Hall] — to Lamar
- Desmond Hardy, DB [Twitter/Desmond Hardy]
- A.J. Haulcy, DB [Twitter/A.J. Haulcy] — to Houston
- Antonio Hunt, DB [Twitter/Antonio Hunt]
- Dion Hunter, LB [Twitter/Dion Hunter] — to Cincinnati
- Benji Johnson, DB [Twitter/Benji Johnson] — to Austin Peay
- Christian Jourdain, WR [Twitter/Christian Jourdain]
- Keyonta Lanier, WR [Twitter/Keyonta Lanier]
- Duke Miller, WR [Twitter/Duke Miller] — to Jackson State
- CJ Montes, QB [Twitter/CJ Montes] — to Fordham
- Cody Moon, LB [Twitter/Cody Moon] — to San Diego State
- Alex Murrell, WR [Twitter/Sean Reider]
- A.J. Odums, DB [Twitter/UTEP Football] — to UTEP
- Jaden Phillips, DL [Twitter/Jaden Phillips] — to Sam Houston State
- Geordon Porter, WR [Twitter/UConn Football] — to UConn
- Jaxon Powell, DL
- Jake Saltonstall, DL [Twitter/North Dakota Football] — to North Dakota
- Jah’mar Sanders, WR [Twitter/Jah’mar Sanders] — to Lamar
- Ian Shewell, DL [Twitter/Ian Shewell] — to Arizona State
- Zacchaeus Williams, OL [Twitter/Sean Reider]
- Ronald Wilson, DB [Twitter/UIW Football] — to Incarnate Word
San Diego State
- C.J. Baskerville, DB [Twitter/C.J. Baskerville] — to Texas Tech
- David Delgado, P/K [Twitter/David Delgado]
- D’Andre Edwards, WR
- Ronald Gilliam, WR [Twitter/Ronald Gilliam]
- Will Haskell, QB [Twitter/Will Haskell]
- Laakea Kapoi, OL [Twitter/Andre Haghverdian] — to San Jose State
- Jacoby Kelly, WR [East Village Times]
- Zavier Leonard, OL [Twitter/Zavier Leonard]
- Hassan Mahasin, WR [East Village Times]
- Isaiah McElvane, DB [Twitter/Isaiah McElvane] — to Louisiana Tech
- Gus McGee, TE [Twitter/Gus McGee] — to Charlotte
- Patrick McMorris, DB [Twitter/Patrick McMorris] — to California
- J.P. Murphy, TE [Twitter/J.P. Murphy] — to Eastern Washington
- Ramsey Qishta, OL [Twitter/Ramsey Qishta]
- Cassius Savage, WR
- Josh Simmons, OL [Twitter/Josh Simmons] — to Ohio State
San Jose State
- Kavon Baptiste-Williams, DB [Twitter/Kavon Baptiste-Williams]
- Travis Benham, P [Twitter/Travis Benham] — to Montana
- Jermaine Braddock, WR [Twitter/Portland State Football] — to Portland State
- Mikale Greer, DB [Twitter/Farrell Portal] — to Northern Arizona
- Isaiah Hamilton, WR [Twitter/Isaiah Hamilton] — to Washington State
- Giovonni Harper, DB [Twitter/Giovonni Harper] — to Texas Southern
- Isaiah Ifanse, RB [Twitter/Isaiah Ifanse] — to California
- Terence Loville, WR [Twitter/Terence Loville] — to College of San Mateo (JC)
- Grady Manley, DL
- Ryan Nixon, DB [Twitter/Ryan Nixon]
- Kenyon Sims, RB [Twitter/Kenyon Sims]
UNLV
- Harrison Bailey, QB [Twitter/Harrison Bailey] — to Louisville
- Kam Blanton, DB [Twitter/Kam Blanton] — to Cerritos College (JC)
- Spencer Briggs, RB [Twitter/Light on College Sports]
- Donyai Dixon, DB [Twitter/Donyai Dixon]
- Leif Fautanu, OL [Twitter/Leif Fautanu] — to Arizona State
- Shaun Grayson, TE [Twitter/Shaun Grayson] — to Lamar
- Samuel Green, RB
- Phillip Hill, DB [Twitter/Phillip Hill] — to North Texas
- Brye Lighon, TE [Twitter/Brye Lighon]
- L’Cier Luter, DL [Twitter/L’Cier Luter]
- Noah McKinney, OL [Twitter/Noah McKinney] — to Oklahoma State
- Kilinahe Mendiola-Jensen, DB [Twitter/Kilinahe Mendiola-Jensen] — to Hawaii
- Mekhi Mercer, DB [Twitter/Mekhi Mercer] — to Prairie View A&M
- Deamikkio Nathan, WR [Twitter/Deamikkio Nathan] — to Missouri State
- Preston Nichols, OL [Twitter/Preston Nichols] — to Purdue
- Lacarea Pleasant-Johnson, DB [Twitter/Lacarea Pleasant-Johnson] — to Southern Utah
- Gary Quarles, RB [Twitter/Gary Quarles] — to Southern
- Hunter Ridley, P [Twitter/Hunter Ridley] — to UC Davis
- Jordan Riles, WR [Twitter/Northern Colorado Football] — to Northern Colorado
- Aidan Robbins, RB [Twitter/Aidan Robbins] — to BYU
- Tanner Salisbury, LB
- Josh Tihada, RB [Twitter/Josh Tihada]
- Jeff Weimer, WR [Twitter/247Sports Transfer Portal]
- Kyle Williams, WR [Twitter/Kyle Williams] — to Washington State
- Nohl Williams, DB [Twitter/Nohl Williams] — to California
- Jayvaun Wilson, RB [Twitter/Jayvaun Wilson]
Utah State
- Saco Alofipo, DB [Twitter/Saco Alofipo] — to New Mexico Military Institute
- Ty Barnett, DB
- Ajani Carter, DB [Twitter/Ajani Carter]
- Tavian Coleman, DL [Twitter/Tavian Coleman] — to Texas State
- Bailee Davenport, RB [Twitter/Jason Walker]
- Bishop Davenport, QB [Twitter/Bishop Davenport] — to South Alabama
- Martavious “NyNy” Davis [Twitter/NyNy Davis] — to Louisiana-Monroe
- Troy dela Vega, TE — to Coastal Carolina
- Avery Ellis, LB
- Lofa Fonoti-Maikui, LB [Twitter/Lofa Fonote-Maikui] — to Gila River JC
- Ronald Fuselier, DB [Twitter/Ronald Fuselier]
- John Gentry, RB [Twitter/Sam Houston Football] — to Sam Houston State
- Daniel Grzesiak, DL [Twitter/Daniel Grzesiak] — to Cincinnati
- Johnson Hansen, DL
- Jonah Hayes, OL [Portland State Football] — to Portland State
- Nikita Iuferov, DL
- Patrick Joyner, DL [Twitter/Patrick Joyner] — to Kansas
- Weylin Lapuaho, OL [Twitter/Weylin Lapuaho] — to BYU
- Garrett Larson, QB [Twitter/Brian Phillips]
- Luke Marion, DB [Twitter/Luke Marion]
- Malone Mataele, DB [Twitter/Malone Mataele]
- Sione Moa, LB [Twitter/Sione Moa]
- Fale Mosley, DL [Twitter/Fale Mosley]
- Jamie Nance, DB [Twitter/On3 Transfer Portal]
- Kaleo Neves, LB [Twitter/Kaleo Neves] — to Nevada
- Phillip Paea, DL [Twitter/Phillip Paea] — to Oklahoma
- Aurion Peoples, DL [Twitter/Aurion Peoples]
- Jaden Smith, DB [Twitter/The Aggship]
- Jett Solomon, DB [Twitter/The Aggship]
- Dominic Tatum, DB [Twitter/Dominic Tatum] — to Washington State
- Ron Tiavaasue, TE — [Twitter/Rivals Portal]
- Addison Trupp, DE [Twitter/Addison Trupp]
- Byron Vaughns, DL [Twitter/Byron Vaughns] — to Baylor
- AJ Vongphachanh, LB [Twitter/AJ Vongphachanh] — to BYU
- Crew Wakley, DB — to BYU
- Garrett Walchli, WR [Twitter/Garrett Walchli] — to Montana State
- Xavier Williams, WR [Twitter/Farrell Portal]
- Jordan Wilmore, RB [Twitter/Jordan Wilmore]
Wyoming
- Caden Becker, TE [Twitter/Caden Becker] — to Nebraska
- Gavin Beerup, WR [7220 Sports]
- Akili Bonner, DL [Twitter/Akili Bonner] — to Davenport
- Joey Braasch, RB [Twitter/Joey Braasch]
- Joshua Cobbs, WR [Twitter/Joshua Cobbs] — to Houston
- Jagger Filippone, OL
- Hank Gibbs, QB [Twitter/Hank Gibbs] — to Northern Colorado
- Keonte Glinton, DB [Twitter/New Mexico State Football] — to New Mexico State
- Tyrese Grant, WR
- Evan Hiremath, WR [Twitter/Evan Hiremath]
- Zaire Jackson, DB [Twitter/7220 Sports]
- Mykel Janise, OL [Twitter/Mykel Janise] — to Louisiana Tech
- Max Jones, RB [Twitter/Max Jones]
- Oluwaseyi Omatosho, DE [Twitter/Oluwaseyi Omatosho] — to Oregon State
- Emmanuel Pregnon, OL [Twitter/Emmanuel Pregnon] — to USC
- Cam Stone, DB [Twitter/Christian Shimabuku] — to Hawaii
- Brent VanderVeen, LB [Twitter/Farrell Portal]
- Jordon Vaughn, RB [Twitter/Jordon Vaughn] — to Abilene Christian
- Deshawn Woods, OL [Twitter/Chris Hummer]