PODCAST: 2023 Boise State Football Preview

How many games will Broncos win?

What can we expect from Boise State?

Jeremy and Matt are back to preview another team for the 2023 football season. This episode has the two discussing the Boise State Broncos.

The offense seems loaded with potential at QB with Taylen Green and the WR group has depth. The defense has been trustworthy but this year they might be a little inexperienced.

