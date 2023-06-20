4 College Football Games to Watch This Season

If you are a college football fan, you will be delighted to know there are just under three months to go before the 2023 season gets underway.

With that in mind, we have scoured the upcoming schedule to identify four games you cannot afford to miss when the action gets underway.

Notre Dame vs Navy – Saturday, August 26

The opening weekend features an intriguing overseas fixture, with Notre Dame and Navy scheduled to face off at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin.

The 2023 College Football Classic is already a sell-out and is expected to attract a massive television audience in the United States.

Notre Dame are the bookmakers’ favourites to win the game, although Navy will believe they can cause an upset after running them close in their most recent meeting.

Navy battled back from a 22-point deficit to get within three points of their opponents, but they were ultimately unable to force overtime.

Georgia vs UT Martin – Saturday, September 2

Georgia went into the 2022 season with a point to prove, with numerous football betting sites predicting they would struggle to retain the national title.

They lost 15 players to the NFL Draft, but that failed to derail them as they went unbeaten during the regular season before progressing to the championship game.

Kirby Smart’s talented side had little difficulty getting the job done, storming to a hugely impressive 65-7 victory over TCU.

They have now won 33 of their last 34 games and it would be a brave move to back against them kicking off the 2023 campaign with another victory.

Colorado State vs Wyoming – Friday, November 3

The annual Border War clash between Colorado State and Wyoming is always one of the most eagerly anticipated fixtures in the Mountain West Conference.

This season’s game will be played under the Friday night lights in November, and is scheduled to be broadcast live to the nation on CBS Sports Network.

Wyoming have had the upper hand over Colorado State in recent years, recording victories in six of their last ten meetings.

They recovered from a ten-point deficit last season to defeat Colorado 14-13 last season and their next game will likely be another hard-fought encounter.

Michigan vs Ohio State – Saturday, November 25

ESPN ranked the Michigan-Ohio State rivalry as the greatest in North American sports – lofty praise given the nature of some of the other match-ups on the list.

Widely referred to as ‘The Game’, meetings between the two sides have often determine the Big Conference title or the outcome of NCAA Division I college football championship.

Ohio State had been the dominant force in recent years, rattling off eight consecutive victories between 2012 to 2019.

However, Michigan have bounced back in style in the last two meetings, winning 42–27 two years ago and 45-23 last season.