Mountain West Responds To San Diego State’s Extension Request

Conference responds to Aztecs letter

How much extra could SDSU pay?

The Mountain West and San Diego State have sent letters back and forth regarding membership for the Aztecs.

San Diego State sent a letter with their ultimate decision was to ask for an extension to the June 30 deadline which would double its exit fee if paid after that date to approximately $34 million.

San Diego State had requested a “one-month extension given unforeseen delays involving other collegiate athletic conferences beyond our control,” plus a reduced exit fee or the ability to pay the exit fee in installments.

As expected, the Mountain West is not going to grant those requests, per Pete Thamel of ESPN.

However, the league said, “at this time.”

The letter came in response to SDSU claiming it had not given formal notice of withdrawal. The MWC said in the latest letter that they do not accept SDSU’s claim that they have not given formal notice of resignation from the league. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) June 19, 2023

That phrase is important as it leaves some wiggle room for negotiating that extra $17 million for exiting after June 30.

The Mountain West holds all the cards and they realize that San Diego State is on its way out, likely to the Pac-12.

So, what is the incentive for the conference to give a deal to the Aztecs which will hurt the conference in its upcoming media rights deal that is set to expire in a few years?

There isn’t any incentive for the league to let the Aztecs off the hook paying the least amount as possible to leave the league.

There are some options that could benefit both sides such as guaranteeing some games with San Diego State traveling to Mountain West schools in both football and basketball over the next decade or so.

That is a possibility to limit the buyout fee and still allow Mountain West schools to earn some of the money back had the exit fee be held firm.

Expect for some negotiations to happen as it usually does when teams are trying to lave a conference early or for a smaller amount.



