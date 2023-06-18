PODCAST: San Diego State Sends Letter To Mountain West With ‘Intent’ To Leave

Aztecs want it all

Contact/Follow @MWCwire

Will the Mountain West let SDSU get its way?

Jeremy does a solo show discussing the back and forth letters between the Mountain West and San Diego State. The Aztecs want a month long extension and the Mountain West is unsure what to do.

We Discuss that part of the letter as it is a huge decision worth up to $34 million. Also, what should the conference do if they lose San Diego State and who should be brought in to fill their void?

You can find the Mountain West Wire podcast below or subscribe to the show via Stitcher Radio, TuneIn, Spotify, iTunes, and more. Listen in, subscribe and rate it and let us know what you think!