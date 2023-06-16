The Mountain West Should Invite North Dakota State To The Conference

With the recent news of San Diego State reportedly looking at resigning from the Mountain West in June 2024, the conference will need to find a suitable replacement for the Aztecs.

If San Diego State leaves, the Mountain West will need to fill the void of losing a strong basketball and football program. One potential option for the Mountain West could be adding a dominant FCS school for football with a strong track record in basketball. North Dakota State would be a terrific option to join a Group of Five football conference and a competitive mid-major basketball conference.

Regardless of who eventually joins the Mountain West, it will be difficult to fully replace a mainstay like San Diego State. North Dakota State would be able to fit the conference’s geographic landscape. Not only would North Dakota State’s location work for both sides, but the program’s dominant football team would seamlessly elevate to the Mountain West.

In the FCS, North Dakota State has captured nine national football championships since 2011. In 2022, North Dakota State came up short of winning its 10th national championship, but the Bison reached the national championship game against South Dakota State.

North Dakota State is a football powerhouse in the FCS and would be able to transition to the Mountain West Conference in football. The school also has direct ties to the Mountain West. Craig Bohl, who is currently Wyoming’s head coach, was previously North Dakota State’s head coach from 2003 to 2013. It would set up an interesting storyline to have North Dakota State potentially face its former head coach.

The Bison would be able to bring NFL Draft prospects to the conference. Currently, there are 17 former North Dakota State players in the NFL. The Mountain West would benefit from a school that generates solid professional players. Former North Dakota State offensive lineman Cody Mauch was one of 10 FCS players drafted in 2023. Mauch was also the first FCS player selected in this year’s NFL Draft.

Football would be the biggest selling point for North Dakota State to join the Mountain West Conference, but the school would be a willing competitor in men’s basketball. As a Summit League member, North Dakota State reached the NCAA Tournament four times in program history.

In order for North Dakota State to join a Group of Five football conference and a high-end mid-major basketball conference, they will need to receive a formal invitation to join the conference. The Mountain West could decide to add a notable brand in the FCS like North Dakota State to its conference. Other schools like South Dakota State and Sacramento State could also be potential options for the Mountain West. However, it will be difficult to select any other FCS school over North Dakota State.

If the Mountain West has any doubts about adding an FCS school to the conference, look no further than James Madison’s success in football in the Sun Belt Conference in 2022. James Madison finished with an 8-3 record in its first season as an FBS program.

North Dakota State would be able to adjust to a competitive FBS conference. It will be up to the Mountain West to extend the invite to North Dakota State.