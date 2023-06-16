San Diego State Reportedly Informs Mountain West It Intends To Withdraw From Conference
SDSU has asked for a one-month extension from the Mountain West Conference to delay its deadline to withdraw, per reports.
Because of its Mountain West legacy, it would reasonable for the conference to extend SDSU a one-month courtesy.
Latest
Mountain West Football 12hr ago
The Mountain West Should Invite North Dakota State To The Conference
Mountain West Football 14hr ago
San Diego State 'Intends To Resign From Mountain West,' Per Reports
Air Force 2d ago
SP+ Predict Air Force's 2023 Football Record
2d ago
2d ago
2d ago
Air Force 2d ago
The Best Mountain West Football Teams Ever According To SP+
4d ago
Chiefs and Bills Lead the Way in Early Super Bowl LVIII Odds
Fresno State 4d ago
Fresno State Football: Ranking 2023's Opposing Quarterbacks
Mountain West Football 5d ago
PODCAST: 2023 Utah State Football Preview
