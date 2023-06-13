Chiefs and Bills Lead the Way in Early Super Bowl LVIII Odds

As the Kansas City Chiefs celebrate their recent Super Bowl victory, football franchises are already eyeing the next championship opportunity. Super Bowl LVIII is scheduled to take place in Las Vegas on February 11, 2024. Oddsmakers have already begun speculating on the favorites for the upcoming event, with the Chiefs and Bills emerging as the top contenders.

We’ll take a brief look at the Super Bowl LVIII odds and explore which teams are expected to shine in the next NFL season.

Favorites to Win Super Bowl LVIII

After their triumphant victory over the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII, the Kansas City Chiefs have quickly become the front-runners to secure back-to-back titles. According to PointsBet, the Chiefs, led by the exceptionally skilled Patrick Mahomes, are currently positioned at the forefront with +600 odds to emerge victorious in Super Bowl LVIII.

Following the Chiefs, several teams that made impressive playoff runs in the previous season are also viewed as strong contenders. The San Francisco 49ers and Buffalo Bills come in next on the list, both with +750 odds. The Cincinnati Bengals (+900) and Philadelphia Eagles (+850) round up the top five, displaying promising potential for the upcoming season.

These are the teams with the worst odds to win Super Bowl LVIII

On the other end of the spectrum, the Arizona Cardinals and Houston Texans find themselves with the least favorable Super Bowl odds for the upcoming season, both standing at +20000.

After a challenging season, the Houston Texans faced difficulties, concluding with a record of 3-13-1. As a consequence of their disappointing performance, head coach Lovie Smith was dismissed from his position following Week 18. While the Texans had a chance to secure the first overall draft pick in 2023, their unexpected triumph against division rivals, the Indianapolis Colts, propelled them to the second overall selection instead.

Similarly, it will be a difficult road for the Arizona Cardinals after quarterback Kyler Murray’s ACL injury. With new head coach Jonathan Gannon, the Cardinals will have to overcome significant challenges to compete in the 2023 season.

Full Super Bowl LVIII Odds

As the 2023 NFL Draft approaches, the odds for each team participating in Super Bowl LVIII have been unveiled:

The Kansas City Chiefs, as mentioned above, are the front-runners with odds of +600, followed closely by the Buffalo Bills and San Francisco 49ers, both at +750. The Philadelphia Eagles have odds of +850, while the Cincinnati Bengals stand at +900.

The NY Jets have made a significant move in the offseason, which has improved their odds to +1200. The Dallas Cowboys follow at +1700, and the Miami Dolphins at +2000. The Jacksonville Jaguars and Los Angeles Chargers share odds of +2200, with the Detroit Lions close behind at +2500.

The Baltimore Ravens Super Bowl LVIII odds are +2800, while the New Orleans Saints are at +3300. The Cleveland Browns, Denver Broncos, Green Bay Packers, and Minnesota Vikings are all grouped with odds of +4000. The Las Vegas Raiders and NY Giants share odds of +4500.

The Chicago Bears and Los Angeles Rams both stand at +5000, along with the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Carolina Panthers follow at +5500, and the Seattle Seahawks at +6000.

Moving down the list, we have the Atlanta Falcons at +7500, alongside the New England Patriots and Washington Commanders. The Tennessee Titans have odds of +9000, while the Indianapolis Colts and Tampa Bay Buccaneers share odds of +10000.

Finally, the Arizona Cardinals and Houston Texans are considered long shots with odds of +20000.

These odds will certainly be subject to change as the season progresses and the draft takes place, but they provide an early indication of the teams’ perceived chances in Super Bowl LVIII.

Conclusion

With the Super Bowl LVIII just around the corner, early odds indicate that the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills are the teams to watch. However, the NFL season is full of surprises, and anything can happen on the road to the championship.

Fans eagerly await the 2023 NFL Draft to see how teams reinforce their rosters and strengthen their chances of competing for Super Bowl glory in Las Vegas.