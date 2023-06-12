PODCAST: 2023 Utah State Football Preview

Mountain West Football

June 12, 2023

How did the portal treat the Aggies?

Is another bowl game a possibility?

Jeremy and Matt preview the 2023 season for Utah State. The Aggies had a lot of portal losses that could impact Blake Anderson’s team. This team lost many starters on both sides of the ball so Utah State will look a bit different compared to last year’s team which rebounded from a poor start to make a bowl game.

