PODCAST: 2023 Colorado State Football Preview

How much will the Rams improve in Year 2 under Jay Norvell?

Contact/Follow @MWCwire

Is a bowl game a possibility?

Jeremy and Matt are back to give their in-depth preview of the Colorado State Rams under Jay Norvell’s second year in Fort Collins.

The biggest question is the offensive line that was not great last year, replaces four starters and used the portal to fill the gaps. They have potential with QB Clay Millen and WR Tory Horton to take the next step and score lots of points.

