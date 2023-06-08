NFL Offseason Rumours - Dalvin Cook: Five Teams That Should Sign The RB

Dalvin Cook was selected in the second round in 2017 out of Florida State. In his first two seasons in the NFL, he appeared in only 15 games, but it didn’t take long for the Vikings to realise what a remarkable talent he was. Cook went on a rampage in the final eight games of 2018, highlighted by a spectacular 70-yard touchdown run.

He accumulated 715 total yards, including 31 receptions as a backfield pass catcher. Scoring four touchdowns in 2015, Cook took this brilliant performance into the 2019 season that made him a standout performer in the league.

The third-year running back entered the season fully healthy and soon established himself as one of the league’s top ball carriers. Despite missing out on a few games for the Vikings, Cooks’ already-made performance for his side was enough to keep them pushing.

Cook’s rise continued as he entered his fourth year in Minnesota. The franchise awarded him a lucrative $63 million contract extension the day before the team’s season opener against Green Bay. Cook made the franchise appear intelligent by surpassing the 100-yard mark eight times in 2020, including a 206-yard performance against the Lions in Week 9.

In terms of rushing yards, the former Seminole star rated second behind Derrick Henry. Statistically, Cook’s 15 touchdowns were just one less than Henry’s total of 16 touchdowns, but we view this on the basis of the Titans’ franchise icon having arguably the greatest season ever by a running back.

In Cook’s first season with his new contract in full force, the All-Pro running back played significantly fewer attempts out of the backfield but was still effective. The explosive running back started every game for the Vikings in 2022 for the first time in his career.

On the surface, this appears to be a positive, but Cook was a mere shadow of his former self while playing with an injury. And despite this, Cook still found a way to be a top player despite not being fully fit.

Prior to the 2020 contract extension, rumours were rampant that Minnesota would ultimately transfer Cook rather than extend him. In recent months, these rumours have resurfaced after resurfacing during the offseason. Now, it is all but certain that the Vikings will sever ties to save salary cap space.

It is quite a roller coaster for Cook to go from being the second-leading rusher in the NFL to confronting an uncertain future. Few can fault Minnesota, as they did right by him by extending his contract, but — for lack of a better phrase — the liquid is no longer worth the squeeze. No, at least not for the Vikings.

If he is released, another team will be able to acquire Cook at a significant discount. Cook, who is 27 years old and his future has been a worthy prediction to bet on nfl games online, is approaching the precipice that most ball carriers fall off in their late 20s. These five teams make the most sense because the investment will be minimal and their personnel could benefit from a boost in the backfield.

Dalvin Cook – Buffalo Bills

The Bills do not require Dalvin Cook, but the story is too compelling to ignore. James, Dalvin’s younger sibling, was drafted by Buffalo in the 2017 NFL Draft. He amassed 507 yards in very limited action as a rookie, and pairing him with his elder sibling in 2023 could be advantageous for his development and the team’s running game.

The Cook brothers, whose names are spelt by Nyheim Hines and Damien Harris, will provide the Bills with a formidable stable of running backs. Josh Allen creates too many plays for the offence, not only with his arm but also with his agility. Youth is still on his side, but that will not last forever. Buffalo must establish a dependable running game as quickly as possible. Dalvin Cook could be the spark they require.

Dalvin Cook – Baltimore Ravens

J.K. Dobbins, Gus Edwards, and Justice Hill are the three returning running backs for the Ravens. Forgive me if none of these names inspires much confidence in their ability to remain healthy for the entire 17-game schedule. Dalvin Cook’s durability has never been his strong trait, but a four-headed monster may be able to keep everyone healthy in 2023.

With the return of Lamar Jackson and the additions of Odell Beckham Jr. and Zay Flowers, the offence may become more pass-oriented than ever before. Still, there is space for an exciting playmaker like Cook on the roster. He will come without much risk and is unquestionably worth taking a chance on.

Dalvin Cook – Los Angeles Chargers

Austin Ekeler nearly cost the Chargers their primary running back this offseason after requesting a trade. Since then, the two parties have reconciled, but after seeking for a consistent No. 2 behind Ekeler, the front office may view Dalvin Cook as a short-term solution.

As long as the star quarterback wears powder blues, the offence will operate through Justin Herbert. However, similar to Buffalo, it would be prudent to establish a ground game to alleviate pressure from his dropbacks. Cook is a proficient pass catcher and a superior between-the-tackles runner compared to Ekeler.

Dalvin Cook – Arizona Cardinals

The first three teams on this list are legitimate contenders for the Super Bowl, but the other two destinations offer to Cook an abundance of opportunities. The Arizona Cardinals will play first. James Conner remains the No. 1 running back on the depth chart after the offseason’s turnover.

Conner is an exceedingly inefficient runner who has sustained multiple injuries throughout his career. Cook can enter and compete for starter repetitions, and he should win the position with relative ease. Cook and Conner can maintain each other on the field for a total of 17 games.

Dalvin Cook – Carolina Panthers

The Panthers traded Christian McCaffrey midway through the 2016 season, and the running game was unaffected. In 2023, Chuba Hubbard will return to the backfield, flanked by recently acquired Miles Sanders. The depth chart is solid with these two players, but Dalvin Cook is the icing on the cake.

Bryce Young enters his first season with substantial hype, but the best way for a rookie to establish themselves in this league is to rely on the running game. Carolina’s offensive line is underrated, and new head coach Frank Reich has experience establishing the run. Cook can also serve as a safety net in the passing game, making this decision an obvious one.