Former Wyoming QB Josh Allen Named Cover Athlete for Madden 24

Former Wyoming Cowboy quarterback Josh Allen has been named the cover athlete for EA Sports Madden 24. Allen played for the Wyoming Cowboys from 2015-2017, and was picked 7th overall in the 2018 NFL Draft.

His Bills team is beyond excited to have Allen on the cover of the iconic video game.

Allen came to Wyoming as a transfer from Reedly College and only had two FBS Scholarship offers. Allen played in two games and made one start for the Cowboys in the 2015 season, before suffering a season-ending collarbone fracture.

He was named the full-time starter for the Cowboys in 2016 when he led the team to an 8-6 record and the school’s first appearance in the Mountain West Championship game.

Since being drafted by the Buffalo Bills in 2018, Allen has led Buffalo to four straight postseason berths and has become a perennial favorite to win the NFL MVP award. Allen becomes the first player to play in the Mountain West Conference to be named as the Cover athlete for Madden.

Madden 24 will release on August 18, 2023.