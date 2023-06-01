PODCAST: 2023 Goals For Each Mountain West Team

Air Force

June 1, 2023

By and |

What achievements need to happen?

Goals and expectations.

Jeremy and Matt are back to discuss goals and expectations for each Mountain West team for this upcoming season. Also, we read through some of our user responses for goals for their favorite team

Plus, they get to the TV schedule and break down those types of games which include multiple games on broadcast TV.

