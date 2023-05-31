Mountain West Football: CBS, Fox Television Schedule Released

Mountain West football fans can expect to tune into CBS and Fox early and often this fall for the conference’s national TV package.

Mountain West fans still have 89 days until Week 0 gets college football season started but, after releasing the overall schedule back in March, fall plans came a little more into focus today with the release of television schedules for both CBS and Fox.

While you can expect the majority of CBS-aired games to happen on CBS Sports Network like usual, a handful of Mountain West contests will take place on over-the-air CBS. That includes Wyoming’s season opener against Texas Tech on September 2, San Jose State’s home date with Oregon State on September 3, and the Commander-in-Chief’s battle between Air Force and Navy on October 21. The conference notes that those games will also be available to stream on Paramount+.

Additionally, a few games on the schedule have moved to Friday nights, the biggest of them being the annual Border War clash between Colorado State and Wyoming, which will take place in Laramie this season on November 3. Air Force will play a total of three Friday games, the most of any team in the conference, while the Cowboys will actually play twice in a row under the Friday night lights in November, traveling to UNLV on the 10th after their home date against the Rams.

The Mountain West football championship game is scheduled for Saturday, December 2. It will kick off at 12:00 PM Pacific/1:00 PM Mountain/10:00 AM Hawaii time on Fox.

Air Force

Saturday, September 2 – vs. Robert Morris

Saturday, September 9 – at Sam Houston State, 6:00 PM MT, CBSSN

Friday, September 15 – vs. Utah State, 6:00 PM MT, CBSSN

Friday, September 22 – at San Jose State, 7:30 PM PT, FS1

Saturday, September 30 – vs. San Diego State, 6:00 PM MT, CBSSN

Saturday, October 14 – vs. Wyoming, 5:00 PM MT, CBSSN

Saturday, October 21 – at Navy, 10:00 AM MT, CBS

Saturday, October 28 – at Colorado State, 5:00 PM MT, CBSSN

Saturday, November 4 – vs. Army (in Denver), 12:30 PM MT, CBSSN

Saturday, November 11 – at Hawaii

Saturday, November 18 – vs. UNLV, 1:30 PM MT, CBSSN

Friday, November 24 – at Boise State, 2:00 PM MT, FS1

Boise State

Saturday, September 2 – at Washington, 1:30 PM MT, ABC

Saturday, September 9 – vs. UCF, 5:00 PM MT, FS1

Saturday, September 16 – vs. North Dakota, 10:00 AM MT, FS1

Friday, September 22 – at San Diego State, 7:30 PM PT, CBSSN

Saturday, September 30 – at Memphis

Saturday, October 7 – vs. San Jose State, 6:00 PM MT, CBSSN

Saturday, October 14 – at Colorado State, Kickoff TBD, Fox networks

Saturday, October 28 – vs. Wyoming, Kickoff TBD, Fox networks

Saturday, November 4 – at Fresno State, 7:00 PM PT, CBSSN

Saturday, November 11 – vs. New Mexico, Kickoff TBD, Fox networks

Saturday, November 18 – at Utah State, 5:00 PM MT, CBSSN

Friday, November 24 – vs. Air Force, 2:00 PM MT, FS1

Colorado State

Saturday, September 2 – vs. Washington State, 5:00 PM MT, CBSSN

Saturday, September 16 – at Colorado, 8:00 PM MT, ESPN

Saturday, September 23 – at Middle Tennessee State, 5:00 PM MT, ESPN networks

Saturday, September 30 – vs. Utah Tech

Saturday, October 7 – at Utah State

Saturday, October 14 – vs. Boise State, Kickoff TBD, Fox networks

Saturday, October 21 – at UNLV

Saturday, October 28 – vs. Air Force, 5:00 PM MT, CBSSN

Friday, November 3 – at Wyoming, 6:00 PM MT, CBSSN

Saturday, November 11 – vs. San Diego State, 5:00 PM MT, CBSSN

Saturday, November 18 – vs. Nevada

Saturday, November 25 – at Hawaii

Fresno State

Saturday, September 2 – at Purdue, 9:00 AM PT, Big Ten Network

Saturday, September 9 – vs. Eastern Washington

Saturday, September 16 – at Arizona State, 7:30 PM PT, FS1

Saturday, September 23 – vs. Kent State, 7:30 PM PT, CBSSN

Saturday, September 30 – vs. Nevada, Kickoff TBD, Fox networks

Saturday, October 7 – at Wyoming, Kickoff TBD, Fox networks

Friday, October 13 – at Utah State, 6:00 PM MT, CBSSN

Saturday, October 28 – vs. UNLV, Kickoff TBD, Fox networks

Saturday, November 4 – vs. Boise State, 7:00 PM PT, CBSSN

Saturday, November 11 – at San Jose State, 7:30 PM PT, CBSSN

Saturday, November 18 – vs. New Mexico, Kickoff TBD, Fox networks

Saturday, November 25 – at San Diego State, Kickoff TBD, Fox networks

Hawaii

Saturday, August 26 – at Vanderbilt, 1:00 PM HT, SEC Network

Friday, September 1 – vs. Stanford, 5:00 PM HT, CBSSN

Saturday, September 9 – vs. Albany

Saturday, September 16 – at Oregon, 2:00 PM HT, Pac-12 Network

Saturday, September 23 – vs. New Mexico State

Saturday, September 30 – at UNLV

Saturday, October 14 – vs. San Diego State, 5:00 PM HT, CBSSN

Saturday, October 21 – at New Mexico

Saturday, October 28 – vs. San Jose State

Saturday, November 4 – at Nevada

Saturday, November 11 – vs. Air Force

Saturday, November 18 – at Wyoming

Saturday, November 25 – vs. Colorado State

Nevada

Saturday, September 2 – at USC, 3:30 PM PT, Pac-12 Network

Saturday, September 9 – vs. Idaho

Saturday, September 16 – vs. Kansas, 7:30 PM PT, CBSSN

Saturday, September 23 – at Texas State

Saturday, September 30 – at Fresno State, Kickoff TBD, Fox networks

Saturday, October 14 – vs. UNLV

Saturday, October 21 – at San Diego State, Kickoff TBD, Fox networks

Saturday, October 28 – vs. New Mexico, 7:30 PM PT, CBSSN

Saturday, November 4 – vs. Hawaii

Saturday, November 11 – at Utah State

Saturday, November 18 – at Colorado State

Saturday, November 25 – vs. Wyoming, 6:00 PM PT, CBSSN

New Mexico

Saturday, September 2 – at Texas A&M, 5:00 PM MT, ESPN

Saturday, September 9 – vs. Tennessee Tech

Saturday, September 16 – vs. New Mexico State

Saturday, September 23 – at Massachusetts

Saturday, September 30 – at Wyoming

Saturday, October 14 – vs. San Jose State

Saturday, October 21 – vs. Hawaii

Saturday, October 28 – at Nevada, 7:30 PM PT, CBSSN

Saturday, November 4 – vs. UNLV

Saturday, November 11 – at Boise State, Kickoff TBD, Fox networks

Saturday, November 18 – at Fresno State, Kickoff TBD, Fox networks

Friday, November 24 – vs. Utah State, 1:30 PM MT, CBSSN

San Diego State

Saturday, August 26 – vs. Ohio, 4:00 PM PT, FS1

Saturday, September 2 – vs. Idaho State, 7:30 PM PT, CBSSN

Saturday, September 9 – vs. UCLA, 4:30 PM PT, CBS

Saturday, September 16 – at Oregon State, 12:30 PM, FS1

Friday, September 22 – vs. Boise State, 7:30 PM PT, CBSSN

Saturday, September 30 – at Air Force, 6:00 PM MT, CBSSN

Saturday, October 14 – at Hawaii, 5:00 PM HT, CBSSN

Saturday, October 21 – vs. Nevada, Kickoff TBD, Fox networks

Saturday, November 4 – vs. Utah State, Kickoff TBD, Fox networks

Saturday, November 11 – at Colorado State, 5:00 PM MT, CBSSN

Saturday, November 18 – at San Jose State, 7:30 PM PT, CBSSN

Saturday, November 25 – vs. Fresno State, Kickoff TBD, Fox networks

San Jose State

Saturday, August 26 – at USC, 5:00 PM PT, Pac-12 Network

Sunday, September 3 – vs. Oregon State, 12:30 PM PT, CBS

Saturday, September 9 – vs. Cal Poly

Saturday, September 16 – at Toledo, 4:00 PM PT, ESPN+

Friday, September 22 – vs. Air Force, 7:30 PM PT, FS1

Saturday, October 7 – at Boise State, 6:00 PM MT, CBSSN

Saturday, October 14 – at New Mexico

Saturday, October 21 – vs. Utah State, 4:00 PM PT, CBSSN

Saturday, October 28 – at Hawaii

Saturday, November 11 – vs. Fresno State, 7:30 PM PT, CBSSN

Saturday, November 18 – vs. San Diego State, 7:30 PM PT, CBSSN

Saturday, November 25 – at UNLV

UNLV

Saturday, September 2 – vs. Bryant

Saturday, September 9 – at Michigan, 12:30 PM PT, CBS

Saturday, September 16 – vs. Vanderbilt, 4:00 PM PT, CBSSN

Saturday, September 23 – at UTEP, Kickoff TBD, ESPN networks

Saturday, September 30 – vs. Hawaii

Saturday, October 14 – at Nevada

Saturday, October 21 – vs. Colorado State

Saturday, October 28 – at Fresno State, Kickoff TBD, Fox networks

Saturday, November 4 – at New Mexico

Friday, November 10 – vs. Wyoming, 7:45 PM PT, FS1

Saturday, November 18 – at Air Force, 1:30 PM MT, CBSSN

Saturday, November 25 – vs. San Jose State

Utah State

Saturday, September 2 – at Iowa

Saturday, September 9 – vs. Idaho State

Saturday, September 16 – at Air Force, 6:00 PM MT, CBSSN

Saturday, September 23 – vs. James Madison

Saturday, September 30 – at UConn

Saturday, October 7 – vs. Colorado State

Friday, October 13 – vs. Fresno State, 6:00 PM MT, CBSSN

Saturday, October 21 – at San Jose State, 4:00 PM PT, CBSSN

Saturday, November 4 – at San Diego State, Kickoff TBD, Fox networks

Saturday, November 11 – vs. Nevada

Saturday, November 18 – vs. Boise State, 5:00 PM MT, CBSSN

Friday, November 24 – at New Mexico, 1:30 PM MT, CBSSN

Wyoming

Saturday, September 2 – vs. Texas Tech, 5:30 PM MT, CBS

Saturday, September 9 – vs. Portland State

Saturday, September 16 – at Texas, 6:00 PM MT, Longhorn Network

Saturday, September 23 – vs. Appalachian State, 5:00 PM MT, CBSSN

Saturday, September 30 – vs. New Mexico

Saturday, October 7 – vs. Fresno State, Kickoff TBD, Fox networks

Saturday, October 14 – at Air Force, 5:00 PM MT, CBSSN

Saturday, October 28 – at Boise State, Kickoff TBD, Fox networks

Friday, November 3 – vs. Colorado State, 6:00 PM MT, CBSSN

Friday, November 10 – at UNLV, 7:45 PM PT, FS1

Saturday, November 18 – vs. Hawaii

Saturday, November 25 – at Nevada, 6:00 PM PT, CBSSN