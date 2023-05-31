Mountain West Football: CBS, Fox Television Schedule Released
Mountain West football fans can expect to tune into CBS and Fox early and often this fall for the conference’s national TV package.
Mark your calendars.
Mountain West fans still have 89 days until Week 0 gets college football season started but, after releasing the overall schedule back in March, fall plans came a little more into focus today with the release of television schedules for both CBS and Fox.
While you can expect the majority of CBS-aired games to happen on CBS Sports Network like usual, a handful of Mountain West contests will take place on over-the-air CBS. That includes Wyoming’s season opener against Texas Tech on September 2, San Jose State’s home date with Oregon State on September 3, and the Commander-in-Chief’s battle between Air Force and Navy on October 21. The conference notes that those games will also be available to stream on Paramount+.
Additionally, a few games on the schedule have moved to Friday nights, the biggest of them being the annual Border War clash between Colorado State and Wyoming, which will take place in Laramie this season on November 3. Air Force will play a total of three Friday games, the most of any team in the conference, while the Cowboys will actually play twice in a row under the Friday night lights in November, traveling to UNLV on the 10th after their home date against the Rams.
The Mountain West football championship game is scheduled for Saturday, December 2. It will kick off at 12:00 PM Pacific/1:00 PM Mountain/10:00 AM Hawaii time on Fox.
Air Force
Saturday, September 2 – vs. Robert Morris
Saturday, September 9 – at Sam Houston State, 6:00 PM MT, CBSSN
Friday, September 15 – vs. Utah State, 6:00 PM MT, CBSSN
Friday, September 22 – at San Jose State, 7:30 PM PT, FS1
Saturday, September 30 – vs. San Diego State, 6:00 PM MT, CBSSN
Saturday, October 14 – vs. Wyoming, 5:00 PM MT, CBSSN
Saturday, October 21 – at Navy, 10:00 AM MT, CBS
Saturday, October 28 – at Colorado State, 5:00 PM MT, CBSSN
Saturday, November 4 – vs. Army (in Denver), 12:30 PM MT, CBSSN
Saturday, November 11 – at Hawaii
Saturday, November 18 – vs. UNLV, 1:30 PM MT, CBSSN
Friday, November 24 – at Boise State, 2:00 PM MT, FS1
Don't miss a game this season 👀📺
TV schedule ➡️ https://t.co/AiI4Tg5FyM pic.twitter.com/y6y3QVmp7K
— Air Force Football (@AF_Football) May 31, 2023
Boise State
Saturday, September 2 – at Washington, 1:30 PM MT, ABC
Saturday, September 9 – vs. UCF, 5:00 PM MT, FS1
Saturday, September 16 – vs. North Dakota, 10:00 AM MT, FS1
Friday, September 22 – at San Diego State, 7:30 PM PT, CBSSN
Saturday, September 30 – at Memphis
Saturday, October 7 – vs. San Jose State, 6:00 PM MT, CBSSN
Saturday, October 14 – at Colorado State, Kickoff TBD, Fox networks
Saturday, October 28 – vs. Wyoming, Kickoff TBD, Fox networks
Saturday, November 4 – at Fresno State, 7:00 PM PT, CBSSN
Saturday, November 11 – vs. New Mexico, Kickoff TBD, Fox networks
Saturday, November 18 – at Utah State, 5:00 PM MT, CBSSN
Friday, November 24 – vs. Air Force, 2:00 PM MT, FS1
🚨 SCHEDULE UPDATE 🚨
That's a ✨ CLEAN ✨ slate!
🎟️ https://t.co/GO7f78Sp9q pic.twitter.com/cnGGK8BA0Z
— Boise State Football (@BroncoSportsFB) May 31, 2023
Colorado State
Saturday, September 2 – vs. Washington State, 5:00 PM MT, CBSSN
Saturday, September 16 – at Colorado, 8:00 PM MT, ESPN
Saturday, September 23 – at Middle Tennessee State, 5:00 PM MT, ESPN networks
Saturday, September 30 – vs. Utah Tech
Saturday, October 7 – at Utah State
Saturday, October 14 – vs. Boise State, Kickoff TBD, Fox networks
Saturday, October 21 – at UNLV
Saturday, October 28 – vs. Air Force, 5:00 PM MT, CBSSN
Friday, November 3 – at Wyoming, 6:00 PM MT, CBSSN
Saturday, November 11 – vs. San Diego State, 5:00 PM MT, CBSSN
Saturday, November 18 – vs. Nevada
Saturday, November 25 – at Hawaii
Five of our 6 home games have times set, and we've got a time for the Showdown.https://t.co/DgQeMhdlJs
— Colorado State Football (@CSUFootball) May 31, 2023
Fresno State
Saturday, September 2 – at Purdue, 9:00 AM PT, Big Ten Network
Saturday, September 9 – vs. Eastern Washington
Saturday, September 16 – at Arizona State, 7:30 PM PT, FS1
Saturday, September 23 – vs. Kent State, 7:30 PM PT, CBSSN
Saturday, September 30 – vs. Nevada, Kickoff TBD, Fox networks
Saturday, October 7 – at Wyoming, Kickoff TBD, Fox networks
Friday, October 13 – at Utah State, 6:00 PM MT, CBSSN
Saturday, October 28 – vs. UNLV, Kickoff TBD, Fox networks
Saturday, November 4 – vs. Boise State, 7:00 PM PT, CBSSN
Saturday, November 11 – at San Jose State, 7:30 PM PT, CBSSN
Saturday, November 18 – vs. New Mexico, Kickoff TBD, Fox networks
Saturday, November 25 – at San Diego State, Kickoff TBD, Fox networks
Hawaii
Saturday, August 26 – at Vanderbilt, 1:00 PM HT, SEC Network
Friday, September 1 – vs. Stanford, 5:00 PM HT, CBSSN
Saturday, September 9 – vs. Albany
Saturday, September 16 – at Oregon, 2:00 PM HT, Pac-12 Network
Saturday, September 23 – vs. New Mexico State
Saturday, September 30 – at UNLV
Saturday, October 14 – vs. San Diego State, 5:00 PM HT, CBSSN
Saturday, October 21 – at New Mexico
Saturday, October 28 – vs. San Jose State
Saturday, November 4 – at Nevada
Saturday, November 11 – vs. Air Force
Saturday, November 18 – at Wyoming
Saturday, November 25 – vs. Colorado State
Kick times set for 4️⃣ national television games
➡️ https://t.co/yb9A20QGjZ#BRADDAHHOOD #GoBows pic.twitter.com/NfJXMKiT4K
— Hawaii Football (@HawaiiFootball) May 31, 2023
Nevada
Saturday, September 2 – at USC, 3:30 PM PT, Pac-12 Network
Saturday, September 9 – vs. Idaho
Saturday, September 16 – vs. Kansas, 7:30 PM PT, CBSSN
Saturday, September 23 – at Texas State
Saturday, September 30 – at Fresno State, Kickoff TBD, Fox networks
Saturday, October 14 – vs. UNLV
Saturday, October 21 – at San Diego State, Kickoff TBD, Fox networks
Saturday, October 28 – vs. New Mexico, 7:30 PM PT, CBSSN
Saturday, November 4 – vs. Hawaii
Saturday, November 11 – at Utah State
Saturday, November 18 – at Colorado State
Saturday, November 25 – vs. Wyoming, 6:00 PM PT, CBSSN
6️⃣ Wolf Pack contests will air nationally this fall!
👟🏈 times set for three home games at Mackay, with more announcements to come!
SEASON 🎟️ https://t.co/F0CsTLkDwk#BattleBorn // #HomeIsNevada pic.twitter.com/k9eyLH22nt
— Nevada Football (@NevadaFootball) May 31, 2023
New Mexico
Saturday, September 2 – at Texas A&M, 5:00 PM MT, ESPN
Saturday, September 9 – vs. Tennessee Tech
Saturday, September 16 – vs. New Mexico State
Saturday, September 23 – at Massachusetts
Saturday, September 30 – at Wyoming
Saturday, October 14 – vs. San Jose State
Saturday, October 21 – vs. Hawaii
Saturday, October 28 – at Nevada, 7:30 PM PT, CBSSN
Saturday, November 4 – vs. UNLV
Saturday, November 11 – at Boise State, Kickoff TBD, Fox networks
Saturday, November 18 – at Fresno State, Kickoff TBD, Fox networks
Friday, November 24 – vs. Utah State, 1:30 PM MT, CBSSN
Five on national television, four of those on the road! #GoLoboshttps://t.co/Mc2YznL76i pic.twitter.com/kT3NvoPRmc
— New Mexico Football (@UNMLoboFB) May 31, 2023
San Diego State
Saturday, August 26 – vs. Ohio, 4:00 PM PT, FS1
Saturday, September 2 – vs. Idaho State, 7:30 PM PT, CBSSN
Saturday, September 9 – vs. UCLA, 4:30 PM PT, CBS
Saturday, September 16 – at Oregon State, 12:30 PM, FS1
Friday, September 22 – vs. Boise State, 7:30 PM PT, CBSSN
Saturday, September 30 – at Air Force, 6:00 PM MT, CBSSN
Saturday, October 14 – at Hawaii, 5:00 PM HT, CBSSN
Saturday, October 21 – vs. Nevada, Kickoff TBD, Fox networks
Saturday, November 4 – vs. Utah State, Kickoff TBD, Fox networks
Saturday, November 11 – at Colorado State, 5:00 PM MT, CBSSN
Saturday, November 18 – at San Jose State, 7:30 PM PT, CBSSN
Saturday, November 25 – vs. Fresno State, Kickoff TBD, Fox networks
🚨🚨🚨 We've got TV details!
All 12 Aztec games will be on TV this year!
Release: https://t.co/aVh4nXslv1
Season Tickets: https://t.co/kMSBxkHEFc#TheTimeIsNow pic.twitter.com/xP763KmgAX
— San Diego State Football (@AztecFB) May 31, 2023
San Jose State
Saturday, August 26 – at USC, 5:00 PM PT, Pac-12 Network
Sunday, September 3 – vs. Oregon State, 12:30 PM PT, CBS
Saturday, September 9 – vs. Cal Poly
Saturday, September 16 – at Toledo, 4:00 PM PT, ESPN+
Friday, September 22 – vs. Air Force, 7:30 PM PT, FS1
Saturday, October 7 – at Boise State, 6:00 PM MT, CBSSN
Saturday, October 14 – at New Mexico
Saturday, October 21 – vs. Utah State, 4:00 PM PT, CBSSN
Saturday, October 28 – at Hawaii
Saturday, November 11 – vs. Fresno State, 7:30 PM PT, CBSSN
Saturday, November 18 – vs. San Diego State, 7:30 PM PT, CBSSN
Saturday, November 25 – at UNLV
The Spartan TV Schedule is HERE⚔️#ClimbTheMountain | #AllSpartans pic.twitter.com/KzrVO1FWxz
— San José State Football (@SanJoseStateFB) May 31, 2023
UNLV
Saturday, September 2 – vs. Bryant
Saturday, September 9 – at Michigan, 12:30 PM PT, CBS
Saturday, September 16 – vs. Vanderbilt, 4:00 PM PT, CBSSN
Saturday, September 23 – at UTEP, Kickoff TBD, ESPN networks
Saturday, September 30 – vs. Hawaii
Saturday, October 14 – at Nevada
Saturday, October 21 – vs. Colorado State
Saturday, October 28 – at Fresno State, Kickoff TBD, Fox networks
Saturday, November 4 – at New Mexico
Friday, November 10 – vs. Wyoming, 7:45 PM PT, FS1
Saturday, November 18 – at Air Force, 1:30 PM MT, CBSSN
Saturday, November 25 – vs. San Jose State
The nation is watching 👀
📰: https://t.co/ZMa3FmKLXo
🎟️: https://t.co/nOii17VwUk pic.twitter.com/GFSZVf3sSS
— UNLV Football (@unlvfootball) May 31, 2023
Utah State
Saturday, September 2 – at Iowa
Saturday, September 9 – vs. Idaho State
Saturday, September 16 – at Air Force, 6:00 PM MT, CBSSN
Saturday, September 23 – vs. James Madison
Saturday, September 30 – at UConn
Saturday, October 7 – vs. Colorado State
Friday, October 13 – vs. Fresno State, 6:00 PM MT, CBSSN
Saturday, October 21 – at San Jose State, 4:00 PM PT, CBSSN
Saturday, November 4 – at San Diego State, Kickoff TBD, Fox networks
Saturday, November 11 – vs. Nevada
Saturday, November 18 – vs. Boise State, 5:00 PM MT, CBSSN
Friday, November 24 – at New Mexico, 1:30 PM MT, CBSSN
🚨🚨🚨
The 2023 @MountainWest TV Schedule 𝐈𝐒 𝐇𝐄𝐑𝐄!#AggiesAllTheWay pic.twitter.com/H4fnqjBvv9
— USU Football (@USUFootball) May 31, 2023
Wyoming
Saturday, September 2 – vs. Texas Tech, 5:30 PM MT, CBS
Saturday, September 9 – vs. Portland State
Saturday, September 16 – at Texas, 6:00 PM MT, Longhorn Network
Saturday, September 23 – vs. Appalachian State, 5:00 PM MT, CBSSN
Saturday, September 30 – vs. New Mexico
Saturday, October 7 – vs. Fresno State, Kickoff TBD, Fox networks
Saturday, October 14 – at Air Force, 5:00 PM MT, CBSSN
Saturday, October 28 – at Boise State, Kickoff TBD, Fox networks
Friday, November 3 – vs. Colorado State, 6:00 PM MT, CBSSN
Friday, November 10 – at UNLV, 7:45 PM PT, FS1
Saturday, November 18 – vs. Hawaii
Saturday, November 25 – at Nevada, 6:00 PM PT, CBSSN
The Cowboy National TV Schedule 🤠🏈
📰 | https://t.co/MHxH9grTSL pic.twitter.com/dMTalbsbN4
— Wyoming Cowboy Football (@wyo_football) May 31, 2023