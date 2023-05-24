Melbet App: Betting on Sports in Your Pocket

When it comes to mobile betting, convenience and accessibility play a key role. That’s why one of the leading betting operators with a Curacao licence has developed the Melbet app, a software adapted for devices with Android and iOS operating systems. It integrates all the functionality of the site, providing fast access to sports prediction, video streaming and other games.

Melbet App Characteristics

The Melbet App is a powerful tool that allows you to enjoy sports betting away from home. It gives you access to thousands of pre-match and current sports events. Football, tennis, basketball, cricket, cyber sports and many other sports are all now available on your smartphone.

One of the main advantages of the programme is its ease of use. All the most important controls are arranged so that the user can place bets with one hand. Thanks to the intuitive interface, find sports events, statistical information and the options you need in a few taps.

In addition, Melbet App ensures data and financial transactions security. By using state-of-the-art encryption technology, the risks of confidential information leakage are minimized. You can also increase your account security by using security settings, such as two-factor authentication and authorization by biometrics.

Application version 2.6.3 Supported platforms Android/iOS Application size 60 MB Available on Google Play No Available in the AppStore Yes Installation Free Interface language English, Hindi, Bengali Sports broadcasts Check out Sports Football, cricket, volleyball, tennis, baseball, basketball, horse racing, car racing + 20 more

Features of Melbet App

Betting operator has developed a mobile site that automatically launches when you visit the online platform from a handheld device. Despite its convenience, we highly recommend using the Melbet app India, which is due to the following advantages:

Excellent optimisation. Runs smoothly even on low-powered devices no more than 7 years old. Pages display correctly on smartphones and tablets with any screen diagonal.

User friendliness. Turn on push notifications to receive messages when matches start, new promotions are launched. Then you’ll be sure to stay up to date and don’t miss out on important information.

Mobility. The app makes the player independent of computer, site and location. It works smoothly even when connected to a 3G network.

Low memory consumption. The software takes up minimal ROM on the device, and loading and installation is fast.

Download Melbet App for Android

To get Melbet app download on your Android device, you need to download and open a file with the .apk extension. Due to the fact that Google does not allow you to publish apps with a game for money, you will not find the installer in the digital app shop. It is only contained on the betting site.

Use the instructions to get Melbet apk download to your Android device:

Change the settings on your smartphone. Activate the “Unknown sources” option under “Security”. Only then will the system allow the installer to be launched from sources other than the Google Play Store. Download the APK file. Visit the Melbet website and tap “Mobile applications” at the bottom of the home page. Tap the Android logo and confirm the download of the installer. Install the software. Go to your downloads folder, locate and run the apk file, then click “Install”.

The software is compatible with Android 5.0 and later devices with at least 1 GB of RAM. Make sure your smartphone has at least 100 MB of free memory before installing.

Download Melbet App on iPad & iPhone

The Melbet app can be installed on iOS gadgets (iPhone and iPad) via the App Store:

Launch the Apple App on your device; Click on the search icon at the bottom of the screen; Enter “Melbet” in the search box; Open the application menu; Click on the installation button.

Note: If the software does not appear in the AppStore catalogue, change the region specified in your Apple ID to Cyprus.

Please note that iOS version 11.0 or higher with 1GB RAM or more is required to install the app. If your device does not meet the minimum system requirements, please use the Melbet web version.

Welcome Bonus for Mobile Players

Betting platform rewards users for registering and depositing, offering to double your first deposit up to ₹20,000. The welcome bonus is credited automatically within a few hours of the financial transaction. No promo codes are required to participate in the promotion.

Bonus terms and conditions:

Sign up for Melbet; Fill in your profile; Confirm the telephone number; Make a deposit of ₹75.

The bonus must be wagered 5 times by placing bets in pre-match and in-play. The promotion is only open for picks with a minimum of three events and a minimum odds of 1.40. Transfer funds from your bonus account to your main account within 30 days, otherwise they will be forfeited.

Melbet Mobile Sports Betting

The betting market is identical to the line on the Melbet website. Events that haven’t started yet are published in the “Sports” section, while betting on the course of the game is done in the “Live” tab. Through the Melbet app you can make predictions on almost 50 sports:



Cricket;

Volleyball;

Football;

Kabaddi;

Car racing;

Handball;

Cybersport;

Tennis;

Water polo;

Basketball;

American football;

Gaelic football;

Biathlon;

UFC;

Table tennis;

Athletics;

Badminton;

Snooker;

Cycling;

Alpine skiing;

Motorbike racing;

Dog racing;

Floorball;

Beach football;

Boxing;

Martial arts;

Struggle;

Race;

Trotting;

Golf;

Formula 1;

Ski Jumping;

Darts;

Figure skating;

Speedway;

Rugby;

Surfing;

Herling;

Futsal;

Olympics.



Melbet has taken care of players who prefer to bet on non-sports events: TV shows, economy, weather, politics, Eurovision. For convenience we’ve added filters to sort matches according to start time, sport and availability of video broadcasts.

The Melbet app has a well-thought-out interface and navigation, so it is able to satisfy the most demanding players. It takes very little time to install and updates automatically. We recommend the Melbet app download to your smartphone, so you can always stay up-to-date and make bets at the most appropriate moments of the game!