Linebet app: Features, Bonuses, Installation Instructions

Linebet is a well-known betting site in Bangladesh, whose services include sports betting and gambling. Conveniently, sports betting can be done using Linebet app. It allows you to do all the same things as the website, so the user will not feel any restrictions.

What Linebet App Offers

Linebet Bangladesh app download and install it for those who want to bet on sports. There are various sports disciplines available in the app, including:

Cricket;

Big tennis;

Car racing;

Martial arts;

Snooker.

Cyber sports betting is also available. It is possible to predict the outcomes in:

Starcraft 2;

King of Glory;

League of Legends;

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive;

Mortal Kombat.

You can also bet on virtual sports, where results depend on a random number generator. Virtual sports are available:

Horse racing;

Cycling;

Football;

Dog racing;

Golf.

The match list contains different types of markets. There are simple markers, such as the winner of the game, as well as more complicated markets such as under/over totals, handicaps and statistical predictions. Ordinaries and expresses are available as betting types.

You can place live bets in the Linebet app. These bets are placed on live events. The bettor can view statistical information, thereby increasing the chance of making an accurate prediction.

Line bet provides users with access to the casino’s services. Various video slots with original bonuses, baccarat and blackjack are available. There are also different versions of roulette, bingo and TV games. There are Bangladesh national games: Teen Patti, Andar Bahar. You can also play live against real croupiers.

How to Install the Linebet App

The Linebet Bangladesh app has low system requirements, allowing it to run even on older gadgets. The minimum system requirements are as follows:

Android 5 or iOS 11;

1 GB of RAM;

1.2 GHz processor.

To download Linebet you need to go to the company’s website. After that, it is necessary to:

Click on the download button for the relevant operating system. Launch the downloaded Linebet apk or ipa file. Give the application the access rights requested.

An error may occur when installing the Linebet app for Android. The user can perform the installation by allowing the phone/tablet to install software from any source.

Bonuses in the Linebet App

A generous starter bonus is available to users. It is awarded for the first deposit, with a minimum deposit of 75 BDT. The bettor can receive up to BDT 20,000, the bonus equals 100% of the deposit. You must wager the bonus in expresses, the wagering ratio is x5. Until the bonus is wagered, a withdrawal request may not be made. If the user decides to withdraw before wagering the bonus, the bonus money will be forfeited.

There is a welcome bonus for gamblers as well. It is given for the first 4 deposits. The conditions are as follows:

1st balance deposit – 100% bonus and 30 freespins;

2nd is 50% and 35 FS;

3rd – 25% and 40 FS;

4th is 25% and 45 FS.

The maximum a gambler can get is 150,000 BDT and 150 freespins for the first 4 deposits. The bonus must be wagered at x35. The user has one week to wager.

Place a Bet in the Linebet App

After you have launched the Linebet mobile app, you must register in order to place a bet. You can create a profile as follows:

Click on the “Register” icon. Choose Bangladesh as your accommodation location. Specify the currency. Enter the bonus code, if available. Specify which starting incentive you would like to receive. Agree to the company’s terms and conditions. Click on the registration confirmation button.

The username and password will be automatically generated and shown after registration. You should write them down so that you can always log in to the account you have created.

After logging in to the profile, the user must top up their account. It is possible to deposit from 75 BDT to the balance. The following payment systems are available:

Perfect Money;

Skrill;

Neteller;

Bitcoin;

Dogecoin.

The money will be credited to your account as soon as you send in your application. Only your own payment accounts should be used for depositing. The algorithm for making a deposit to Linebet Bangladesh is as follows:

Open your personal account. Press the top-up button. Select a payment system. Enter the payment details. Write down the amount you want to put on the balance. Confirm the financial transaction.

As soon as the money is in your account, you can start placing bets. In order to place a bet, you will need to:

Go to the sports betting section. Choose a sporting discipline. Specify a specific competition. Add the outcomes to the coupon. Write the amount of the bet. Confirm the betting arrangement.

After placing a bet, you must wait for all the events added to the bet to occur. If the bet wins, the bet will be settled. The company will then transfer the funds to the user’s balance.

Support in the Linebet App

From time to time anyone, even experienced bettors, has questions concerning Linebet app download and installation, financial transactions, using bonuses and other topics. You can get the information you need by contacting the technical support team. The support team can be reached via the online chat, which is available 24/7. The bettor can also write to the online chat to get a Linebet app link to download. You can also call the phone number +4420-4577-0803. Alternatively, send an email to technical support.

Linebet apk download or ipa file, and then install it to start betting and playing the machines anywhere, even if you don’t have a computer nearby. A small minimum deposit limit allows anyone to start actively betting immediately after installing the app.