Indibet is a Legal and Reliable Tool for Betting in India

Indi Bet website is developed by professionals of the betting world. It uses the advanced functionality of sports betting and online casino games. It is a good choice for those looking for a legitimate site with a large number of events available for betting. As well as sports betting, there are online casinos, poker, slot machines and baccarat. A betting exchange for trading odds is also available.

Residents of India will appreciate the large number of cricket and kabaddi betting. Transactions and calculation of gaming events take place in rupees. All important events in Indian sports as well as popular table and card games in the country are available to anyone over the age of 18. All activities of the company are legal and regulated by a Curacao license.

Basic Information about the Indibet Website

To get acquainted with the platform, you should first study the basic information about the service. Here are the main information about the Indibet website:

Year founded 2019 Existence of a gaming license Curacao ​​Welcome Bonus 200% on first deposit (up to 10,000 Indian rupees) Jackpot Games Available Loyalty Program Available Live Dealer Games Available Versions Desktop and mobile app Supported Operating Systems ​​Windows, Mac, Linux, iOS, Android, Windows Phone Interface languages English Supported payment methods Wire Transfer, NetBanking, UPI, Neteller, Skrill, AstroPay Currency Indian Rupee Minimum deposit 500 Indian rupees Minimum withdraw 1,000 Indian rupees Support Online chat, email

These features make the site convenient for people in India. Betting is easy to do from a computer or laptop as well as from a smartphone, tablet. The features work fine on older devices, ensuring the widest possible reach of Indibet online. The wide range of payment methods allows you to quickly deposit in the usual way.

How to Start Playing at Indibet

Visitors to Indibet com can start betting on sports or casino games quickly and easily. To do so, the steps are simple:

In the bottom right corner of the website, click on the “Indibet sign up” button and in the pop-up window select “Become a member” to bring up a menu to fill in personal information; Fill in all the blank forms with up-to-date information, enter your phone number to get the secret code; Enter your secret code to verify your mobile number in the appropriate field; Enter your unique user ID (to be used for logging in), confirm the information and complete the account creation process. You will need to verify your information with documents so that all features, including withdrawals, are available. Indian residents will have no problem verifying their account. Passport, driving license, Adhar card, TIN can be used. Once your personal and contact details are verified, withdrawals from your account become available.

After logging into your account using your Indibet login and password, the event selection window opens. Sports betting and casino games are in different sections.

If you want to bet on sporting events, you have to select either the pre-match format or Indibet Live with live streaming of the matches. After selecting a match and clicking on it, a list of options available for betting will open. You can add one or more events to the betting slip. After selecting the events, the total odds for betting in the betting slip are shown. Then you need to enter the desired amount (part of the money you already have in your account) and place a bet. After the end of the match, the bet will be calculated. If you win, the bet amount multiplied by the gambling odds will return to the balance.

What You Can Bet on at Indibet India

Indibet’s software is well optimised for different platforms, which makes betting easy and convenient for all players. So the following devices are available:

Desktop computer and laptop;

Android or iOS tablet;

Android or iOS Smartphone;

Windows Phone mobile devices.

All versions of the mobile client are designed to suit the device, screen size and resolution. All versions available for download can be found on the official website.

How to Download and Install Indibet Mobile App

Indi bet mobile app allows you to bet from anywhere. All you need to have at hand is a smartphone or tablet. The download and installation process is almost the same on different mobile platforms. Here is what it looks like to download the installation file and install the product on Android:

Go to the official Indibet com website from the mobile browser on your smartphone; Click on the “Download for Android” button to initiate the download of the installation file to the device; Open the security settings of the device and allow the installation of applications from unknown sources; Find the Indibet apk file in the “Downloads” folder, launch it and wait for the app to complete installation; Launch the app from the shortcut on your desktop.

The first time you run it, you will need to log in with your Iogin indibet and password. If you do not have an account yet, you can create one from the app

On Windows Phone the procedure is the same. On iOS, the installation process takes place automatically after pressing the download button. There are no differences in functionality and features between the versions.

Conclusion

Indi bet offers a really high quality wide functionality for betting. Gambling lovers from India will find everything they need here. By signing up now, you will get a 200% bonus on your first deposit up to 10,000 Indian rupees. Go for the big wins!