Guaranteed Winnings on Sports Betting at 1Win

1Win is an online sports betting and casino platform that has gained popularity among users from various countries, including India. 1Win betting offers a wide range of sports markets including popular ones such as football, basketball, tennis and more niche options such as darts and table tennis. The casino section includes various games such as slots, roulette, blackjack and live dealer games. All the features of this site are covered in this review.

Features of 1Win

This site was established in 2018 and even though it is relatively new, it offers various facilities for Indian players. On this site, you will be able to play and bet completely safely as the site has a Curacao license. Here, you will be able to bet on more than 40 sports, including cricket, and withdraw your winnings quickly. Indian players will be able to bet in rupees and use convenient payment systems to withdraw their winnings. You will be able to use the site comfortably because the Hindi language is available here.

How to Register on the Website

You can register on the site in four ways, opting for email, phone number, social media authorization or One Click option. By choosing the latter option, you can quickly create an account when the system itself offers you a login and password.

Once you have registered, you will need to verify your account so that you can withdraw your earned winnings. In order to do this, provide the support team with photos of documents that can prove your identity. A passport or driving licence will do.

What Bonuses Await you at 1Win

Enter your 1Win login and you’ll receive a hefty bonus of 500% on your first deposit. This is one of the best offers you can find on the gambling market. The maximum reward you will get thanks to this bonus is Rs 84,000. This bonus requires wagering and for that, you will need to bet on events with at least 3.0 odds. Every time you place a bet, you will get 5% back on the total.

The same bonus applies to the casino, but there is a 30% cashback on games you lose.

The welcome bonus is not limited to the gifts from 1Win. You can also receive rewards such as:

Express Bonus. Bet on events with odds of 1.3 or more, involving five events and get up to 15% extra profit.

Jackpot. With Casino TVBET Live games you could end up with a jackpot of up to €2,500.

Casino prize pool. Play Pragmatic Play slots, earn points and claim your share of the €1,500,000 prize pool.

Live Casino. There’s a prize pool in the live casino as well. It reaches €500,000.

In order not to miss information about new bonuses, subscribe to the newsletter or set the notification in the app.

How to Withdraw Money at 1Win

Indian players will be able to conveniently withdraw money from 1Win official website using such payment systems:

UPI;

PhonePe;

PayTM;

Bhim;

GooglePay;

AmazonPay;

Astropay;

Perfect Money;

Cryptocurrency and others.

On average, the minimum deposit on the site is Rs 300. The minimum withdrawal amount is Rs 1,200. However, this number may vary depending on the payment system selected. In any case, deposits are made instantly and withdrawals are made from 15 minutes to a few days.

Betting on 1Win

You can bet on over 40 sports, including cricket. It is possible to bet on the winner of the match, semi winner, handicap, individual stats, exact score, etc. Apart from betting just before the match, you can watch live streaming and detailed stats on each team and make a successful prediction.

1Win Casino

At 1Win Casino you can play only games from trusted developers including NetEnt, Pragmatic Play, Amatic, Evolution, Betsoft, BGaming, etc. Fair play is ensured by the fact that all the software is located on the developer’s servers. At 1Win you will find slots with good returns, various versions of roulette, blackjack and much more.

Mobile App

To access 1Win’s services at any time you want, you need the 1Win app download. It is available for both Android and iOS and you can download it from the official website. In the app you can place bets, play casino games, withdraw money, etc. The functionality, compared to the website, is almost unlimited and you can, for example, watch live streaming. The app is well optimised, so it’s suitable for almost any device. And if you do encounter problems, you can use the mobile version of the website.

That concludes the 1Win review, which is a safe choice for those who want to start betting on sports online. With its user-friendly interface, wide selection of sports and betting options, and reliable payouts, this site has quickly become a popular choice among sports betting enthusiasts around the world, including India.